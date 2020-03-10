See Kristen Doute Scream at Beau Clark before Jax and Brittany's wedding

"Crazy Kristen,quot; does it again.

His last victim? Stassi Schroederboyfriend of Beau Clark.

%MINIFYHTMLede26685048c4c2945a54572046bf5c313% %MINIFYHTMLede26685048c4c2945a54572046bf5c314%

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute reprimands Stassi's boyfriend for being distant in the middle of his current problems with the Next basic level Author.

%MINIFYHTMLede26685048c4c2945a54572046bf5c315% %MINIFYHTMLede26685048c4c2945a54572046bf5c316%

Of course, Kristen's moment could not be worse since they are celebrating Brittany Cartwright Y Jax TaylorThe next nuptials. Despite the fact that Brittany and the godfather who was once fired Tom Sandoval Having a sweet moment before the wedding, Kristen finds herself making a scene about her romantic struggle, with Beau as the way out of her frustration.

"Are you alright? Are you happy? Because, I feel that you have been distant as f – k," the founder of James Mae tells a blind Beau. "And you're not my boy."

Before Beau has a chance to respond, Kristen reminds the cast director that they were friends before he started dating Stassi.

"I'm still your boy, it's different," says Beau. "I am a different type. Because I am growing in a relationship and she is my world. That is my number one."

According to Beau, he still loves his friends, but adds that Stassi is "all that matters to me right now."