See Kristen Doute Scream at Beau Clark before Jax and Brittany's wedding

"Crazy Kristen,quot; does it again.
His last victim? Stassi Schroederboyfriend of Beau Clark.
In this exclusive clip of tonight's new Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute reprimands Stassi's boyfriend for being distant in the middle of his current problems with the Next basic level Author.
Of course, Kristen's moment could not be worse since they are celebrating Brittany Cartwright Y Jax TaylorThe next nuptials. Despite the fact that Brittany and the godfather who was once fired Tom Sandoval Having a sweet moment before the wedding, Kristen finds herself making a scene about her romantic struggle, with Beau as the way out of her frustration.
"Are you alright? Are you happy? Because, I feel that you have been distant as f – k," the founder of James Mae tells a blind Beau. "And you're not my boy."
Before Beau has a chance to respond, Kristen reminds the cast director that they were friends before he started dating Stassi.
"I'm still your boy, it's different," says Beau. "I am a different type. Because I am growing in a relationship and she is my world. That is my number one."
According to Beau, he still loves his friends, but adds that Stassi is "all that matters to me right now."
"Is that all that matters to you?" Kristen teases.
"It is," Beau replies.
As expected, this answer does not suit Kristen, who proceeds to criticize the criticism he received for his messy break with his ex Brian Carter.
"I'm so tired of everyone criticizing me for me and Carter. I'm really crazy about that," Kristen begins. "Why the hell am I being dragged by something that is difficult for me? Why does nobody call me and ask me if I'm fine?"
And it's not just Stassi with whom Kristen is upset, since it highlights that Beau has not communicated.
"Fuck! You're so involved in your own bulls, no! Don't call me and ask me how I am," explodes the veteran star of Bravo.
"Whoa, whoa, Kristen. Kristen, wait," replies Beau. "Kristen, you just just took a step. You need to take a …"
Although Beau tries to calm her down, Kristen continues to say why she is angry, giving her Pump rules rookie "anxiety."
"She only talks to you and you and about you," says Beau in a confessional. "I do not get it,quot;.
Finally, Beau calms down Kristen and reminds him that it is Brittany and Jax's weekend.
For the full confrontation, be sure to see the exclusive preview above!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).