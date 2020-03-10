Scotland beat Northern Ireland to seal clean sweep in the Pinatar Cup | Soccer news

Erin Cuthbert and Erin Grant on target for Scotland





Erin Cuthbert scored one of Scotland's goals in the victory against Northern Ireland

Scotland closed its triumphant Pinatar Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland in Spain.

Shelley Kerr's team had already secured the trophy, winning their two previous games without conceding a goal.

Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness gave Northern Ireland an early lead with a fifth-minute header.

Scotland matched after 34 minutes when Chelsea striker Erin Cuthbert made a 25-yard effort in the upper corner.

And soon they were ahead when Birmingham striker Erin Grant drilled a loose ball at home.

At the beginning of the second half, Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns made a smart stop for Lucy Graham, with Sophie Howard's effort cleared of the resulting corner line.

Cuthbert sent a long-range effort and substitute Jane Ross saw a late strike decline when Scotland closed another impressive victory.