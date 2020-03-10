Scotland beat Northern Ireland to seal clean sweep in the Pinatar Cup | Soccer news

Erin Cuthbert and Erin Grant on target for Scotland

Last update: 03/10/20 11:06 pm

Erin Cuthbert scored one of Scotland's goals in the victory against Northern Ireland

Scotland closed its triumphant Pinatar Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland in Spain.

Shelley Kerr's team had already secured the trophy, winning their two previous games without conceding a goal.

Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness gave Northern Ireland an early lead with a fifth-minute header.

Scotland matched after 34 minutes when Chelsea striker Erin Cuthbert made a 25-yard effort in the upper corner.

And soon they were ahead when Birmingham striker Erin Grant drilled a loose ball at home.

At the beginning of the second half, Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns made a smart stop for Lucy Graham, with Sophie Howard's effort cleared of the resulting corner line.

Cuthbert sent a long-range effort and substitute Jane Ross saw a late strike decline when Scotland closed another impressive victory.

