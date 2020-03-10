Scientists say plastic smells like food for sea turtles

Plastics in the ocean smell like food for sea turtles, according to a new study published in Current biology reveals.

Plastic wastes trap microorganisms and algae, and become indistinguishable from food.

Sea turtles often encounter plastic debris in their stomachs, and this study reveals why.

Sea turtles gravitate towards waste plastics in the ocean because they smell like food. That is the message of scientists in a new research paper that reveals a possible reason why plastic pieces are found so often in the stomach of sea turtles, and why we, as humans, have a great task ahead if we ever hope to stop the impact of our plastic pollution on marine life.

The research, which was published in Current biology, It was performed using more than a dozen juvenile sea turtles that were bred in captivity. Scientists experimented with plastics that had been submerged in the sea, discovering that the smell of such materials produces a reaction in turtles similar to the scent of food that turtles commonly enjoy.

The team believes that this is due to the fact that plastics can quickly absorb a variety of natural materials once they begin to float in the sea. Things like small microbial organisms and algae are trapped in the plastic and soon the hazardous material begins to smell like food instead of human waste. Combined with the fact that floating plastics, especially plastic bags, can mimic the physical appearance of foods enjoyed by sea turtles, such as jellyfish, and you have a recipe for disaster.

"Plastics that have spent time in the ocean develop odors that attract turtles and this is an evolutionary adaptation to find food, but now it has become a problem for turtles because they are attracted to the smells of plastics," said Dr. Joseph Pfaller, the lead author of the investigation, explained.

Scientists believe that sea turtles can be attracted to loose plastic debris from great distances, perfecting themselves as they would with their typical food sources. This makes perfect sense and helps explain why animals have such a high risk of injury or death due to the consumption of plastics that reach the world's oceans.

"The wandering plastic straw in the nose of a turtle or a random plastic bag, sure they are absolute problems, but anything that can grow can produce bacteria and animals that the turtles want to eat, so it smells like something that they should review and possibly consume, which can lead to his death, "said Dr. Pfaller.

In the future, research could offer researchers the opportunity to address the problem from new angles. However, making plastics less tasty might be impossible, so controlling our trash is still our best option.

