Sanders and Biden cancel campaign rallies for fears of coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML60819857c0f930dd5c6bf4966fad925511% %MINIFYHTML60819857c0f930dd5c6bf4966fad925512%

Relatively unscathed by the growing coronavirus epidemic so far, the US presidential campaign received a dose of reality on Tuesday when Democratic contenders Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled important events due to the outbreak.

The Sanders campaign said it had suspended a concentration scheduled for Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio, amid concerns about the virus.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML60819857c0f930dd5c6bf4966fad925513% %MINIFYHTML60819857c0f930dd5c6bf4966fad925514%

Mike Casca, a spokesman for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, said the campaign is canceling the event due to concerns about public health and safety. Sanders planned to speak there, as the results of the Democratic primary vote that took place in six states arrived Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTML60819857c0f930dd5c6bf4966fad925515% %MINIFYHTML60819857c0f930dd5c6bf4966fad925516%

"We are following the public warnings of Ohio state officials, who have communicated their concern about holding large events inside during the coronavirus outbreak," Casca said. "Senator Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohio residents who had planned to attend the event tonight."

A Biden spokesperson initially suggested that the former vice president's rally in Cleveland would continue as scheduled, but his campaign subsequently issued a statement saying the event was also off.

On Monday, Biden told NBC News that he would listen to the advice of health authorities regarding his demonstrations.

"I am seeking advice from the CDC on that," Biden said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. "We will follow the recommendations of the experts … and if they conclude that there should not be large concentrations under the roof, then we will stop the large concentrations under the roof."

Beyond the demonstrations, election officials in the states that will hold primary competitions on Tuesday and later this month are struggling to develop contingency plans in case of further spread of the virus.

Voters, some with masks, wait in line to cast their vote in the Democratic primary at a polling station in Houston, Texas (File: Callaghan O & # 39; Hare / Reuters)

Government officials in Florida, which celebrates its primary on March 17, urged voters to consider voting early in their contest, and Arizona, voting on the same day, prepared for the possibility of election workers staying home for fear or because they are sick. State officials are reviewing a database of volunteers across the state to identify possible replacements if necessary, according to the Arizona State Department.

In Cook County, Illinois, which includes the city of Chicago, officials seek the power to extend the voting schedule on March 17, reallocate early voting locations and even change voting days in case of extraordinary circumstances, according to Frank Herrera, spokesman for the county clerk’s office.

In Michigan, one of the six states that voted on Tuesday, authorities told election workers to sanitize polling stations and other equipment regularly during the day. The state of Washington, the most affected state in the country, took a break because its contest on Tuesday is the vote by mail.

In Mississippi, which will also vote on Tuesday, Secretary of State Michael Watson offered health advice and advice.

"We encourage voters to ensure that they wash their hands as often as possible and continue to practice good hygiene," he said in a statement. "Without confirmed cases in our state, we obviously still want to be cautious. We encourage all Mississippians to vote."

On Sunday, President Donald Trump's campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the campaign was "proceeding normally." But the campaign has not announced another demonstration to follow the president’s last in North Carolina on March 2. Until now, I had maintained a steady pace of demonstrations this year.

Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, has not asked candidates to stop political demonstrations. But he also does not criticize anyone who decides to do so, saying that "they are probably acting on what they would consider for their citizens: a great precaution."