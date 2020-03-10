San Francisco Lowell High School will reopen Wednesday after the closure of the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Unified School District officials announced Monday that Lowell High School would remain closed until Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns, but will reopen on Wednesday.

SFUSD announced March 11 as the date of reopening after an emergency meeting behind closed doors Monday night.

"We received a comprehensive briefing from the health department," said Gentle Blythe, spokesman for SFUSD. “We know that this is in our community and with the increase in evidence, there will be more cases every day. We plan to release more details about our district plans in a short time. ”

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the following message was posted on the SFUSD page regarding the closing of Lowell High School:

“Lowell High School will remain closed on Tuesday. SFUSD continues to closely monitor the situation of COVID-19 and we will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon. We know that closing the school is harmful and we appreciate your understanding. ”

The school has been closed since Friday after it was determined that a student's father was one of the first two patients in San Francisco diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The school issued an email Thursday afternoon to Lowell High School families regarding possible exposure to the coronavirus through the student in question.

"For precaution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and meetings at the moment," the message said. "The school will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message before Monday."

On Sunday, a follow-up email to parents announced that the closure would last until Monday, saying: "We have done and will continue to do an improved cleaning to ensure the campus is clean before it reopens."

"I understand, but I think my concern is the,quot; abundance of caution "terminology they are using," said Tony Macdonald, father of two Lowell students. MacDonald said he expects school officials to make their decisions based on the facts.

“I know that children love having another day off, but I think we really need to look and see what is really happening. We cannot close our lives because of something we know is worrying and we don't know that justifies that level of concern, "he said.

No other school in the district has been affected by the closure, but SFUSD canceled all non-essential events at all schools in the district until March 22 on Sunday.

Those events include assemblies, excursions, sports and performance events (including practice) and other school / community meetings, over the next two weeks.

The school district said they could consider holding assemblies through Internet transmissions or intercom announcements.

Meanwhile, officials from the private Catholic Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco announced Monday morning that the school would remain closed until Sunday, March 22, as the school received a deep clean after the parents of a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

ICA Cristo Rey, another private Catholic school for girls in San Francisco, is closed until Thursday, March 19, after a member of the school's custodial staff tested positive for COVID-19.