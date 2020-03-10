Samsung Electronics: Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 South Korean engineers attacked by viruses

SEOUL: Samsung Display, a supplier of Samsung Electronics and Apple, has asked Vietnam to exempt 700 South Korean engineers, affected by the coronavirus, from a mandatory quarantine, saying they should prepare for the production of screens for new smartphones .

Vietnam has ordered a 14-day quarantine for people who come from South Korea to stop the spread of the virus, which can be transmitted from person to person and has already reached more than 60 countries. South Korea has reported one of the highest infections outside of China.

This has been a blow to South Korean companies, which are the largest foreign investors in Vietnam. Samsung Display runs a factory in Southeast Asia where it assembles OLED screens used in smartphones manufactured by Samsung Electronics, Apple and Huawei.

%MINIFYHTML1dbe8105820699242852f2a98f57d31a11% %MINIFYHTML1dbe8105820699242852f2a98f57d31a12%

"Around this time of the year, Samsung Display sends engineers from Korea to Vietnam to prepare for the new products that will be launched in the second half of the year," a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"Travel restrictions could reverse this plan."

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, is in talks with the Vietnamese government about the exemption for its engineers traveling from South Korea to the quarantine if they submit medical test reports, the person added on condition of anonymity due to the delicacy of the affair.

The Southeast Asian nation is the third largest export market in South Korea, as well as the fifth largest source of Korean imports. Only Samsung Electronics accounts for a quarter of Vietnam's exports and manufactures more than half of its global smartphones there.

