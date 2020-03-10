Rumors of change from the PGA Championship to Sawgrass dismissed as & # 39; inaccurate & # 39; | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML63d032d101564502874afd5dda3e1c8511% %MINIFYHTML63d032d101564502874afd5dda3e1c8512%

There are no plans to move to Florida in second place of the year, while the PGA Tour is also confident that WGC Match Play will continue in Austin, Texas





Brooks Koepka has won the PGA Championship two consecutive years



The organizers of the PGA Championship in May rejected rumors that the second major of the year could change places due to current concerns about the coronavirus.

The PGA of America has insisted that the tournament will be held as scheduled at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, and its statement was backed by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at its press conference before the Players Championship of this week.

Koepka plans to defend his title at TPC Harding Park in California

Reports in the US media suggested that TPC Sawgrass is a possible place for the PGA Championship after the cancellation of a series of sports and social events in California, including the Indian Wells Masters, the largest tennis tournament outside the four Grand Slams .

A statement from PGA of America said: "Reports that the 2020 PGA Championship will be relocated from TPC Harding Park are inaccurate. At this time, no such discussions have been conducted.

"We continue to carefully monitor this rapidly evolving situation, in close coordination and communication with representatives of San Francisco. We will follow the guidance of state and municipal officials and public health authorities, maintaining the safety and well-being of everyone involved as our maximum priority."

Monahan was pressured on the issue and also addressed the possibility of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin being postponed later this month, a probability that increased when the famous South by Southwest music festival was suspended due to fears of coronavirus

"They are planning to continue with the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco," said Monahan, who hinted that the PGA Tour would intervene with an alternative location if necessary.

"When you find yourself in these extraordinary circumstances, you have to make yourself available to your partners, and you really have to work as closely as ever to help each other overcome this."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan downplayed rumors about the important move to Sawgrass in May

"There is no plan at this time for the PGA Championship to be held here at TPC Sawgrass. It will be held at TPC Harding Park. But I promise you, as we have committed to everyone else, that in all our week-to-week tournaments We have to listen and respond to the real information we are receiving on the ground.

"It's important for us to present a complete calendar, the FedExCup calendar this year. And if we can do that, that's what we'll do as good partners for the game."

And in the Match Play, which is scheduled for a fortnight, Monahan added: "At the moment, that is one of the tournaments that is on the focus list, given its proximity to where we sat here. We are totally planning to be in Austin, Texas, for the WGC Dell Match Play.

The WGC Match Play in Austin is also under threat

"We are working closely with Jordan Uplegger, who is our executive director, meeting with the mayor, the mayor's staff, local public health officials, linked to our coronavirus workforce. We feel we have support to continue to move forward. With the event, full support.

"But this is so dynamic that you just have to go hour by hour, day by day, but right now we have all the guarantees that we will be in Austin for the event. If local public health officials feel confident that everyone can enter a safe environment and that we are protecting the well-being of all people on the site, then we will move forward. "