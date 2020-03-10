Rudy Gobert of Jazz at OG Anunoby fights: & # 39; Next time I will do justice myself & # 39; before expulsion

The jazz center Rudy Gobert was not happy to be expelled after an altercation with OG Anunoby during Monday's loss to the Raptors, stating: "Next time I will do justice myself."

The couple faced during the final stages of the game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, initially joining in the middle when the Raptors seemed to break.

Gobert made an exception to Anunoby's agitated arm toward him, which led to the duo pushing near the Utah basket with the ball on the opposite side of the court. Both were expelled after a review of the incident, with the Raptors triumphing 101-92 along the way.

"He tried to elbow me in the face and the guy (referee) who is paid to protect us, the players, did not do his job," Gobert said after the game. "There was a little altercation and we were both expelled when I did nothing, which I don't understand. It makes no sense to me."

"Next time I will do justice so that the official can expel me for some reason."

WHAT IN THE WORLD ARE YOU DOING OG ANUNOBY HERE? Look at him, try throwing an unpleasant elbow to Rudy Gobert in transition 😧 * * OG Anunoby was expelled … and Rudy Gobert was also expelled pic.twitter.com/zgnEftR3VU – SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) March 10, 2020

Toronto was without Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet due to injuries, while Norman Powell left in the first quarter with an ankle problem.

However, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka scored 27 points each to help the current NBA champions achieve the 46th victory of the campaign.

Gobert, meanwhile, was limited to just six points and four rebounds during his 32 minutes on the court.

"Obviously we knew the balloons and all those things he receives, so we tried to get him out of that," Siakam said of the Raptors' efforts to restrict Gobert's impact on the proceedings.

"Then he tried to box him. It really is a force there and we did a good job about it."