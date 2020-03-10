RTD advances in cuts to the bus and rail service from May

Regional Transportation District leaders took a step closer to reducing bus and train service on Tuesday as part of an effort to address the shortage of persistent drivers the transit agency has been dealing with for several years, which led to canceled races and exasperated passengers.

Most RTD directors made it clear that reducing the service was not something they wanted to pursue, but acknowledged that something must be done to deal with a labor deficit on 115-conductor bus routes and a deficit on the railroad side. of 63 operators.

The shortage of labor has forced many drivers to work on days off, leading to overworked employees and high turnover in the extensive transit agency.

"Difficult times require difficult decisions," said director Troy Whitmore, who voted in favor on the 12-3 Tuesday bill. "We all have to work diligently to keep these service reductions as temporary as possible."

The service changes discussed by the board on Tuesday, which would eliminate two bus lines, reduce more than a dozen other bus routes and impact the frequency of service on Line D to Littleton and Line R through Aurora. a final vote on March 24 before becoming official.

The adjustments will take effect on May 17.

"This is the best of a series of ugly alternatives," director Doug Tisdale said grimly.

Tisdale said he would scrupulously examine how effective the changes are in aligning service levels with personnel numbers in RTD in order to restore routes and routes as quickly as possible in the future.

The proposal approved on Tuesday is less severe than RTD staff had submitted at the end of 2019. That plan had called for the elimination of six bus routes and cuts to another 19. Some of those reductions were restored, such as 99L and 16L on the west side of the city, 157 in Aurora and 403 through Highlands Ranch, as part of an amended proposal submitted last week.

The new list of cuts will save RTD the need to complete 43 operator shifts per day instead of the 62 daily operator shifts that would have been eliminated with the deepest cuts proposed in December. RTD operations director Michael Ford warned the board on Tuesday that the service cuts are not a "panacea,quot; for the agency's labor problems.

"This reduction will help us with some stabilization," he said.

He said that the most effective retention strategies that refer directly to the problems of balance between life and work that affect the agency will have to be further developed to prevent RTD employees from leaving the organization. He said 58 railway operators are currently being trained.

Director Natalie Menten expressed concern on Tuesday that RTD is not getting far enough with service reductions, especially after they were modified last week after two weeks of public meetings during which passengers demonstrated against the elimination of certain bus lines.

She said she didn't want the board to come back in a matter of months, making more cuts.

"Instead of taking three steps forward, we are taking a step forward and I'm afraid it is not enough," he said.

The R line, which is scheduled for a frequency reduction of 15 minutes to 30 minutes, received a lot of attention on Tuesday after Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman made himself public with objections to any change in the light rail line . Almost all IDT directors said they had conversations with the mayor of the third largest city in Colorado in recent weeks.

Some directors backed down, noting that the number of passengers on the R line has a lower performance, with less than 50 boardings per hour, and that Aurora residents must step up and get on board if they want RTD to continue giving full support to the line .

"You better come to the table," director Judy Lubow said during an afternoon meeting before the formal board hearing on Tuesday night. "The obligations are joint here."

Director Kate Williams said Aurora needs to reach her residents if she wants her train to recover high frequency service in the future.

"We are not in the business of moving train cars, we are in the business of moving people," he said.