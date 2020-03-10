Richard Marx & # 39; Super Bummed & # 39; had to delay the European tour exhausted by the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLcd9989fcdf5d589cb39e3a62db09c31111% %MINIFYHTMLcd9989fcdf5d589cb39e3a62db09c31112%

In a candid video message posted on his Instagram page, the singer of & # 39; Right Here Waiting & # 39; He explains that he and his team did not make the decision to reschedule lightly.

Up News Info –

Veteran singer Richard Marx He is "super discouraged" after deciding to delay his exhausted European tour due to growing fears about the coronavirus crisis.

The "Right Here Waiting" star was due to start her first trip to Europe in almost a decade this month, but the concerts have now been rescheduled for the fall.

In a candid video message posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, March 8, he explained that the difficult call was made after discussions with officials from his management team, concert promoters and agents.

"We all decided that it was for the good of all, it was in the best interest of everyone's health that I count on to come and see me play," Marx shared.

"I'm super discouraged, selfish. I was very, very excited about this tour … All the shows were sold out. I haven't played in Europe in eight or nine years at least. The fact that you supported this tour in the way that you did it made me even more excited to play

"I did not take this lightly," concluded the 56-year-old man. "It's a total nuisance. More importantly, I hope everyone is healthy and safe."

Marx is the last artist to rethink tour plans as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to shows being discarded by people like Halsey, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, CiaraY Louis Tomlinson In recent weeks.