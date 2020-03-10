RHONY Alum Barbara Kavovit is demolishing the offices of Harvey Weinstein in New York- "I feel the pain of those women,quot;

The dishonored Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is currently sitting on Riker's Island while awaiting sentencing in his rape case. Now, it has been revealed that Royal Housewives of New York Student Barbara Kavovit and her construction company Evergreen have been hired to demolish Weinsten's old offices at 99 Hudson Street in Manhattan.

According to The Hollywood reporterOlsham Properties, the building owner, hired Evergreen to demolish the offices, and Kavovit is in charge of the 15,000-square-foot space demolition and reconstruction team.

"We are taking it to the walls and building it again," says Kavovit.

Evergreen's offer for the property surpassed three other signatures for the contract, and she says the project will take approximately four months to destroy everything and rebuild the former Weinsten Company headquarters.

Kavovit expects the job to take at least 50 workers to complete and the RHONY The alum demands that at least 20 percent of the crew be women. On the first day of the demolition, she said this project was personal.

"This is very personal, emotional and passionate for me because I feel the pain of those women," Kavovit explained. "I have had many Harveys in my life. I am part of an industry that has been 98 percent masculine and very unwelcome for women. I have encountered many adversities, many slamming doors and many proposals."

Kavovit added that she has been struggling for 25 years to claim her claim after dating people she didn't care about and sitting in front of men she wouldn't give time of day just to get a job. Kavovit noted that many of them were cheating on her because they wanted to date her.

After going out RHONY, Kavovit continues to lead the construction of Evergreen and has also signed a production agreement with Dorsey Pictures, based in Denver, to develop reality, renovation, competition and dating programs. She says she had to go through four interviews to get Weinstein HQ's job, and was given the opportunity to prove she is an expert. Kavovit says he was not afraid to tell them that he could save two weeks and 50 thousand dollars.

“Demolition is crucial to start over, and we are taking this to the bones. When I enter here, I can feel the emotional ghosts, ”said Kavovit. “There were women so brave that they stood in that room and faced Harvey. As we tear off the posts and use the mallets to tear down the walls, I feel like I'm doing it for them. ”

As for Harvey Weinstein, he faces 29 years in prison after being convicted of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree on February 24. He will be sentenced on March 11.



