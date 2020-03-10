Republican Mayor of Sterling Heights who backed Trump in 2016 backs Biden – Up News Info Detroit

How could I look at those three children and tell them that I am proud to support Donald Trump? I can't I won't I am voting for @Joe Biden tomorrow and endorsing it for president of the United States. I hope you join me. # Biden2020#MichiganPrimary https://t.co/GIA3PT5DNS – Michael C. Taylor (@MayorMikeTaylor) March 9, 2020

– The Republican Mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, a key state on the battlefield, will vote for Joe Biden in the Michigan Democratic primary on Tuesday after supporting President Donald Trump in 2016, telling CNN that his decision is to want a "basic human decency,quot; in a president.

"How could I look at (my) three children and tell them that I'm proud to support Donald Trump? I can't. I won't. I'm going to vote for @JoeBiden tomorrow and I'm supporting him for President of the United States," Mayor Michael published. C. Taylor in Twitter Monday.

Voters in Michigan and five other states go to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the primaries. Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders compete for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November general election and Michigan will be a crucial state on the battlefield.

Taylor told CNN via email that he believes Trump is "bad for the Republican party and more important for the country." It goes beyond differences with politics: it is about basic human decency. President Trump is not a decent person and Joe Biden is. "

His main concern: get rid of Trump.

"I want to restore respect and honor to the White House and I don't care if it's someone with whom I am politically aligned or not. As Americans, we have to put the health of our country before our policy. I think Vice President Biden gives us the best chance to defeat Donald Trump and I am proud to support him even though I disagree with all his policies, "he added.

Taylor made his attempt to vote for Biden for the first time known to the Chicago Tribune.

"I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify all Democrats, and he is the candidate who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don't want to see President Trump four more years," Taylor told the Tribune in a statement. interview he published on Monday.

Tuesday is the first time Taylor, a lifelong Republican, will vote for a Democrat, according to the Tribune. Michigan has an open primary system, which means that registered voters can participate in any of the primaries.

Sterling Heights, the fourth most populous city in the state, is located in Macomb County, one of the counties in the Detroit area that remains a state battlefield. In 2016, Macomb County voted for Trump after supporting Barack Obama in the previous two elections. Trump ended up winning Michigan, becoming the first Republican to do so since 1988. His victory in Michigan, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, granted him the presidency.

Taylor told CNN that "part of my justification for voting,quot; for Trump in 2016 was that "I thought I was presenting a program during the campaign, but once elected, it would take a more serious tone and live up to the circumstances." .

"I was wrong and it was evident from day one when (former press secretary) Sean Spicer gave a press conference about how big the size of his crowd was," Taylor wrote, adding: "At that moment I realized that (Trump) would never do. " It changes its paths Since then, it has been an attack of indecency, corruption and incompetence. ”

The mayor told the Tribune that Biden can win some of his constituents due to Trump's division and if Biden talks successfully about what he will do to help blue-collar voters, the Tribune reported.

"(Biden) says he's fighting for the soul of our country, well, he has to act like this and come here and tell people," I can help him, "Taylor said." "These Trump economic policies, I got better, let's go. to make your salary, your life better here. "

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.