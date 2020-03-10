Refugee crisis between Turkey and Greece: Germany willing to welcome children | News

%MINIFYHTML91e8d3d44d85184d41f96355ed7b431711% %MINIFYHTML91e8d3d44d85184d41f96355ed7b431712%

Germany says it will lead a coalition of European Union nations willing to welcome unaccompanied or sick refugee children from overcrowded camps in Greece.

Negotiations are under way to attract 1,500 children with Germany saying it will accept an "appropriate party."

Thousands of refugees and migrants have crossed the Greek border from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan allowed them to leave, saying the country could not cope because it already houses about four million of them.

John Psaropoulos from Al Jazeera reports from Lesbos.