Reconstruction of the San Bernardino church after 2 fires, multiple robberies in 5 days – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Cutting plywood to cover the windows, a restoration team worked on Monday to secure the New Beginnings Church in San Bernardino after a morning fire destroyed their scholarship room: walls, doors, furniture and musical instruments on fire.

"My heart sank a little, because this is our second fire in five days," said Neil Platon, campus pastor.

The first fire was lit last week and burned the church hall. Platon said that who lit the fires burst through the windows.

Platon also said that the church has been the victim of several robberies during that time.

"You don't have to resort to this," Platon said.

The crimes are especially daunting for Platon, who said the church goes out of its way to help the community, providing a clothing closet, a program to help veterans with home furnishings and giving away grocery bags every week.

"The people and their needs are a bit older in San Bernardino," Platon said.

Maria Posadas, a church member, drives 90 miles from San Bernardino to Simi Valley every Wednesday to collect donated food and take them back to the church. The trip takes five hours.

"That's a way to show love," he said.

Posadas hopes that whoever continues to victimize the church will take a page from his book.

"Whoever has done this, if they need help, any kind of help, we are here to help them," he said.

Now Platon is asking the public for help to find out who was responsible for all the damages and why they did it.

"It doesn't kill our resolution," he said. "We are still committed to continuing our ministry and presence here."