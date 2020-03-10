Putin approves legislation that allows him to run for president again

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said Tuesday that he would support legislation that would allow him to run for a fifth term as president in 2024.

The proposal, presented unexpectedly by a legislator in a session of the lower house of the Russian Parliament on Tuesday, would allow Putin, who is 67 years old and was elected first president in 2000, to remain in power until at least 2036.

After legislators expressed support for the idea, Putin arrived in person at the State Duma to say he agreed with it, in what appeared to be a strongly choreographed course of events. Putin said he believed he should have the right to run again for the sake of Russia's stability, despite the fact that future presidents should remain bound by a two-term limit.

Apparently, according to the proposal approved by Mr. Putin, the limit of two six-year periods would be restored for him if he applied again when his current term ends in 2024.