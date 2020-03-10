Putin approves legislation that allows him to run for president again

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said Tuesday that he would support legislation that would allow him to run for a fifth term as president in 2024.
The proposal, presented unexpectedly by a legislator in a session of the lower house of the Russian Parliament on Tuesday, would allow Putin, who is 67 years old and was elected first president in 2000, to remain in power until at least 2036.
After legislators expressed support for the idea, Putin arrived in person at the State Duma to say he agreed with it, in what appeared to be a strongly choreographed course of events. Putin said he believed he should have the right to run again for the sake of Russia's stability, despite the fact that future presidents should remain bound by a two-term limit.
Apparently, according to the proposal approved by Mr. Putin, the limit of two six-year periods would be restored for him if he applied again when his current term ends in 2024.
The president is the guarantor "of the security of our state, of its internal stability, its internal evolutionary stability," Putin said. “And I mean evolutionary. We have had enough revolutions. "
Currently, the Russian Constitution prohibits presidents from serving more than two consecutive terms. This would mean that Putin, who served as president from 2000 to 2008, as prime minister from 2008 to 2012, and again as president from 2012, would have to resign when he finished his current term in 2024.
Putin said that the legislation that allows him to come back must be approved by the Constitutional Court of Russia. He definitely didn't say if he planned to run again.
At the end of his speech, Mr. Putin addressed the Russian people and said: "I am sure that together we will do many more things, at least until 2024. Then, we will see."
Ivan Nechepurenko contributed reporting from Moscow.