Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened the door to constitutional changes that would allow him to remain in power until 2036, but said he favored term limits once the country became politically "mature."

Putin, 67, who in January unveiled a major shake of Russian politics and a constitutional reform, is forced by the Constitution to resign in 2024 when his second sequential and fourth presidential term ends.

But when addressing the State Duma on Tuesday, the lower house of parliament gave its qualified blessing to a proposed change to the Constitution that would formally restore its presidential count to zero.

"The proposal to eliminate restrictions for any person, including the acting president … In principle, this option would be possible, but with one condition: if the constitutional court issues an official resolution that such amendment would not contradict the principles and principles provided of the Constitution, "Putin said.

He said that the president of the United States, Franklin D Roosevelt, who served four terms due to the turmoil in his country at the time, was an example of why the limits of the presidential term were sometimes superfluous.

"Under conditions where a country is experiencing such shocks and difficulties, of course … stability is perhaps more important and should be a priority," he said, adding that Russia was still recovering from the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 .

If, as Putin's critics suspect, the constitutional court gives its blessing to the amendment and is backed by a national vote in April, Putin could serve another two consecutive six-year terms.

If he did, and his health and electoral fortune would allow it, he could remain in office until 2036, at which time he would be 83 years old.

Putin, a former KGB officer, has dominated the Russian political landscape for two decades.

& # 39; President for life & # 39;

Kremlin opposition critic and politician Alexei Navalny said he believed Putin would now become "president for life," while Navalny's ally Ivan Zhdanov denounced the measure as equivalent to a constitutional coup.

"Interesting how things turn out," Navalny said in a tweet after Putin's speech. "Putin has been in power for 20 years, but he will run for the first time."

Opposition activists said they planned to protest against what some called a rewriting of the Constitution in the interest of the ruling elite.

A group said they had requested permission to organize a demonstration on March 21.

Putin appeared before parliament on Tuesday after Valentina Tereshkova, legislator of the ruling United Russia party and the first woman in space, told parliament that she was proposing to amend the Constitution in a way that would restore her presidential count to zero.

In explaining the surprise move, Tereshkova said voters had told lawmakers in recent meetings that they wanted Putin to "stay close,quot;, whatever the constitutional changes were.

"What happens if something suddenly goes wrong?" Tereshkova asked. "He (Putin) can support, help and support."

His proposal came when parliament was examining and preparing to vote on the constitutional restructuring of Putin in the second of the three readings, something he did later, approving it and Tereshkova's amendment.

Putin now had more room to maneuver politically, said Tatiana Stanovaya, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Center in Moscow.

His position gave him the option to run again in 2024 if he decided to do so and eliminated the political challenges posed by what had been seen as his last term in the Kremlin, he added.

"The successor problem disappears. Putin's problem like a lame duck disappears," Stanovaya said.