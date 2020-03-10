Protesting feminicide in Mexico – The New York Times

Tens of thousands of women and children took to the streets for International Women's Day in Mexico City. People like Guadalupe Camacho and her three daughters. They protested violence against women, and specifically by an increase in the number of women and girls killed daily throughout Mexico, a rate that has more than doubled in the last five years. The names of the victims of femicides, more than 1,000 in 2019, were painted in the main square of the city. The crime of feminicide in Mexico is gender-based murder, often committed by people known to the victim. It's like a hate crime in the United States, except that almost none of the murders are solved here. The vast majority marched in peace. But there was an anarchist contingent. Male journalists were driven away. The female police force went to watch the doors of the National Palace when suddenly … Women dressed in black threw plastic Molotov cocktails at the police lines. Some of the injured were taken to ambulances. Is your arm okay? Did you burn Despite the bombs, the female police showed moderation. I did not see a single arrest. The next day, these streets and businesses would be partially empty of women, as tens of thousands participated in a national strike aimed at pressuring the government to do more to stop the culture of violence against women.