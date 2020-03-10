Professional leagues from the USA UU. Access to the locker room is closed amid the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

MIAMI (AP) – The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement on Monday night.

The leagues said they made the decision "after consulting with experts on infectious diseases and public health." The NBA, in a call with teams earlier on Monday, emphasized that the measure is not to ban journalists but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.

%MINIFYHTML90afdfaa7d30f6d6f3772a87f608a2f811% %MINIFYHTML90afdfaa7d30f6d6f3772a87f608a2f812%

The statement, in part, read: “Given the problems that may be associated with close contact in the pre-game and post-game setup, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential team employees and the equipment facilities until further notice. Access to the media will be maintained in designated locations outside the locker room and the clubhouse environment. "

The changes, which according to the leagues are temporary, will begin on Tuesday, although some NHL teams started using them last weekend. The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different environments, emphasizing a 6 to 8 foot gap between reporters and interviewees.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, there is already a clear sense of the new normal in the US. UU.

The Miami Heat held its annual gala at a theater in Miami Beach on Monday night, although a little different than usual. The team's three NBA championship trophies were near the entrance, with someone waiting with a bottle of hand sanitizer. And to the guests, when they arrived, some attendees offered champagne and other hand sanitizers.

"Until the league says something else, we continue as usual with a lot of precaution and prevention to make sure everyone is safe," said Heat president Pat Riley Monday night. "But also, educate them so they have to do the same."

The NBA has scheduled calls for team medical staff for later Monday night and a call between league officials and team owners scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the next steps. The NBA told teams last week to prepare for the possibility of playing in empty arenas, something that the biggest star in the game, Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James, insists he doesn't want to see.

"I doubt that will happen," Riley said. "But you have to be prepared."

More than 113,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the disease and more than 3,900 people with the virus have died, most of them in China. More than 62,000 people have already recovered. The virus has infected 600 people in the United States, including the director of the agency that manages airports in New York and New Jersey, and at least 26 have died, mostly in the state of Washington.

The Association of Professional Basketball Writers responded quickly to the announcement of the leagues by saying that their membership "believes that the safety of fans, players, team employees, arena workers and the media covering the league must be protected,quot; . Our thoughts are with all the people who have already been negatively affected by the virus.

"Therefore, we understand the NBA's decision to temporarily close the locker rooms to everyone except the players and essential team personnel with the promise of the NBA that once the coronavirus crisis subsides, the league will restore access. total to journalists covering the league. "