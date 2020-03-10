President Xi visits Wuhan while the coronavirus outbreak slows in China | News

%MINIFYHTMLa00fb2de6362123f1bad61a6dda5ecdf11% %MINIFYHTMLa00fb2de6362123f1bad61a6dda5ecdf12%

Beijing, China – The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, made his first visit to Wuhan since the outbreak of the coronavirus in what could be seen as a sign of the government that the health crisis is under control.

Xi, who has not been seen greatly during the epidemic, made his first appearance Tuesday in the region that had been closed for weeks.

The state news agency Xinhua said the president wanted to "visit and express his regards,quot; to those affected by the infection, including medical workers and patients.

The national television network CCTV said that Xi began his visit at Huoshenshan Hospital, one of the improvised medical facilities that treats patients in serious and critical conditions.

The images published in state media showed Xi greeting health workers and meeting with health officials, as well as greeting a patient with a coronavirus through videoconferencing.

More than 80,000 people have been infected in the country. More than 3,100 have died.

Xi's visit came at a time when reported cases of coronavirus infection, known as COVID-19, are steadily declining in China.

In recent days, only a few dozen confirmed cases were reported, compared to thousands during the peak of the epidemic.

Many provinces in China have also reported zero new cases for several days.

In addition, the government also ordered the closure of improvised hospitals in Wuhan due to the decrease in the number of reported cases.

According to reports, less than 20,000 of the confirmed cases are still under treatment, and almost 60,000 have recovered.

& # 39; Political show & # 39;

During the outbreak in China, President Xi made very few public appearances.

For people in Wuhan, who have been under quarantine measures, their visit did little to appease residents who are increasingly resentful of the government's response.

"When we all asked where Xi Jinping was in the first days of the outbreak, he made no appearance." a The Wuhan resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, told Al Jazeera.

"After the peak of the epidemic had passed and the outbreak was under control, he came and told people & # 39; remember me, in fact I have come to visit you & # 39 ;. This kind of political show is unpleasant." .

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited residents who are quarantined in their homes in a community and frontline workers in Wuhan, the epicenter of the # COVID19 outbreak, after a stop at Huoshenshan Hospital. pic.twitter.com/C3J53vSWI8 – People & # 39; s Daily, China (@PDChina) March 10, 2020

Xi had placed Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the frontline of the so-called "people's war against the epidemic." Li was the highest member of the ruling Communist Party of China to play a leading role, appearing in Wuhan and leading a working group in Beijing.

"I really don't care if Xi Jinping is visiting or not," another Wuhan resident told Al Jazeera.

"All that really matters to me is if the situation is really under control instead of just another show. I also care when the closing will end. We're going crazy here." According to another resident.

Some residents, however, were more optimistic after the president's visit.

"My parents are very excited because they think this is a sign that Xi Jinping is sure that the situation is under control in Wuhan," said a third Wuhan resident.

"But, at the end of the day, it is still those medical workers and volunteers who really helped the city take the road to return to normal."

The absence of Xi at the beginning of the outbreak sparked a general discussion about its role in emergency management (CCTV through Reuters)

The absence of Xi provoked a generalized discussion about the role of the party leader in the management of the emergency.

Analysts have suggested that Xi's absence is part of his strategy to avoid guilt if the outbreak is out of control.

"Xi, who abandons media attention in this outbreak, suggests a central government strategy to blame local cadres," said George Crane, a Chinese policy expert at Williams College in the United States.

Fallen markets

Xi's visit to Wuhan came after a particularly tumultuous day for world financial markets.

The second largest economy in the world was severely affected by the outbreak, sending shock waves worldwide. On Monday, stock indexes in the United States witnessed the most pronounced decline in a single day since the 2008 financial crisis.

"Xi Jinping's visit certainly indicates a certain degree of confidence, which occurs when investors around the world need an increase in their confidence," Victor Shih, an associate professor studying Chinese economics and politics at the University of Al Jazeera, told Al Jazeera. California.

Many small businesses in China are running out of cash and now run the risk of dissolving, while workers have not been able to return to work and students had to resort to online education.