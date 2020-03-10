President of Mexico: antifemicide protests will not change politics | News from Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that recent protests against the increase in women's murders in Mexico would not change his government's long-term approach to addressing the problem.

When asked in his daily press conference if the manifestations of outrage would have any concrete effect on his administration or if they would cause a change of focus, the president doubled his broader policy to address all types of violence and crime in the country.

"No, on the contrary, we are going to reinforce the same strategy of addressing the causes that create violence," López Obrador said, "to seek to live in a better society, serve young people, attend the countryside." , so that there is no unemployment, to avoid the disintegration of families, to strengthen values. "

He spoke two days after approximately 80,000 women marched through Mexico City and other cities across the country saw smaller demonstrations, and one day after thousands of women and girls skipped work or school in a protest announced as "a day without women,quot; to call. attention to those who are killed or missing.

These demonstrations have grown in recent months, especially in the capital, amid growing anger over gender-based violence, including a creepy murder-mutilation and the kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl, both in Mexico City.

According to official figures, 3,825 women suffered violent deaths in 2019, an average of more than 10 per day and an increase of 7 percent over the previous year. Homicides have also generally increased for several years in a row, since before López Obrador took office in December 2018, although the rate of increase slowed last year. The vast majority of all crimes in the country go unpunished.

When asked if the government could present a detailed plan to reduce violence against women, López Obrador responded that his government has a broader policy on women's rights.

"If it is not complete or insufficient or not disseminated, it is unknown, let it be presented again and updated," he said. "Let (Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero), who coordinates all these actions in defense of women's rights, make a presentation next week, if that works for you."

Women march during International Women's Day in Mexico City (Eduardo Verdugo / AP Photo)

The president called women's movements "very important,quot; and said his government supports them. He also claimed that his political opponents are cynically taking advantage of them to try to harm his government.

López Obrador noted the extensive information about the protests and suggested that the demonstrations he led when he was in the opposition were not similarly covered. López Obrador regularly rejects critical coverage during press conferences and sometimes speaks disparagingly about the media and specific stories.