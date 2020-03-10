Premier Golf League: Jay Monahan & # 39; anime & # 39; for the response of the players to the proposal | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML099f2111d54a10e95bd530016e52baf411% %MINIFYHTML099f2111d54a10e95bd530016e52baf412%







PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says he has been "encouraged,quot; by the players' response to the Premier Golf League proposal.

The World Golf Group announced plans in January for an elite golf course comprising 18 tournaments, each in three rounds instead of the traditional four, with a prize of $ 2 million for each winner.

There has been a mixed reaction to the proposals, with Rory McIlroy one of those who spoke against the format due to the lack of autonomy in his agenda.

However, Monahan said at the press conference on Tuesday before the Players' Championship that he was "encouraged,quot; by the general response of the best golfers.

"I have certainly talked to several of our best players," Monahan said. "I have talked with players of our entire membership, and as you will remember, this is something that has been rumored for several years, so it has not started recently, it is something we have talked with our players for several years. Years.

"I would only tell you that we are encouraged by the response that our players have had in our discussions."

"This is a player-led organization that has been running for 51 years. Our governance system has been driven by our players and our board, and we have regulations in place that allow us to protect the interests of our media partners, our sponsors and all our constituents, and if we reached that point in time, we would take steps to carefully protect this business model. "

McIlroy said earlier this month that he felt the calendar was too saturated, and although Monahan said McIlroy showed "leadership,quot; by sharing his thoughts, he said the calendar is constantly being reviewed.

"We have a wonderful FedExCup program on the PGA tour with 49 events this year, and there really are very few weaknesses in our calendar," Monahan said.

Rory McIlroy has expressed concern about the Premier Golf League proposal

"When you look at our model and the fact that the players are independent contractors, for us we advance the best tournaments week after week, recognizing that in our sport the players like to play in certain conditions, certain markets, they like to sequence their agenda is different, there are many factors that intervene in the agenda we have, and we have great commitments from the markets where we play, and that is what has led us here.

"This is not the first time we have heard this. When you are at the Players Advisory Council meetings, when we are at the board meetings, we are constantly seeing how our schedule is working."

"Because the schedule is so dynamic for our players, it is also as dynamic for us as leaders, and that is something we will continue to look at and say, what are the things we can do to improve our schedule?

"But I would say that we feel very good about where we are today and the flexibility we have in the future."