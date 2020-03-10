Pras Michel arrested for not showing that he has made the support payment

WENN / Johnny Louis

Former The fugees rapper Pras Michel He was arrested in New York after being unable to prove that he had paid a child support payment ordered by the court.

Successful creator "Ghetto Supastar (That's what you are)" has been involved in a legal battle with her ex, Angela Severiano, for months after she accused him of owing more than $ 125,000 (£ 95,300) in unpaid fees for his nine year old son, Landon.

Pras has claimed that he can no longer pay his monthly payments of $ 4,800 (£ 3,700), but recently filed a motion to reduce the declined figure after omitting a key hearing at the Manhattan Family Court.

Subsequently, he was ordered to deliver $ 20,000 (£ 15,300) to Severiano to help pay off his outstanding child support debt and bring proof of payment to his next court appearance.

However, Severiano did not receive the money, and in court on Monday (March 9), Pras could only present a tracking number for a check that claimed that a friend had mailed his ex on his behalf, reports the New York Post page. Six.

Judge Carol Goldstein refused to accept her claim and told the musician: "That is not what I consider a test. You don't even know what day it was sent."

Addressing his lawyer, Samuel Feldman, added: "I understand that your client believes that someone posted the money. The tracking number does not work."

He demanded that Pras be arrested on a bail of $ 5,000 (£ 3,800), pending another hearing next week.

After the proceedings, Severiano's lawyer, Robert Wallack, criticized Pras' behavior and declared: "(His) excuses are meaningless and he deserves to sit in jail until I pay my client the more than $ 125,000 he owes ".

The rapper previously insisted that he would not be in a financial mess if his bank accounts had not been seized by the US federal authorities. UU. In 2018, amid accusations of campaign financing violations linked to the 2012 re-election campaign of former President Barack Obama.

He has denied any irregularity in that case.