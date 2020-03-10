Ports 2 – 2 Fleetwood

Harry Souttar redeemed himself to beat Fleetwood a 2-2 draw in the promotion of League One, rivaling Portsmouth by heading home the tie after his own goal had given Pompey the advantage.

Fleetwood took the lead through Barrie McKay after 19 minutes, but lost three minutes in the second half after Sean Raggett tied and Souttar went through his own net.

But seven minutes later, Souttar made peace to leave both teams two points behind the second place, Rotherham.

The visitors took the lead when McKay put the ball home on the second attempt after goalkeeper Alex Bass initially denied it.

Raggett got Pompey's level against the race with a header from Alex Cairns from the center of Ross McCrorie in the 36th minute.

Josh Morris was close to restoring the visitors' advantage when his free kick fell from the post at the end of the first half.

Pompey changed the game three minutes after the restart when Souttar turned Ryan Williams back into the roof of his own net.

But he quickly leveled as he approached closely when Ched Evans nodded at the corner on the other side of the goal.