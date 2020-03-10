Porsha Williams works hard to make it work with Dennis McKinley despite his infidelity. Here is why!

%MINIFYHTML3f6ecd4ad4a548bb5236eca5b4b4312311% %MINIFYHTML3f6ecd4ad4a548bb5236eca5b4b4312312%

As a couple, they have been through a lot, but it seems that Porsha Williams is willing to overcome her tumultuous relationship with Dennis McKinley and try to make it work. But the man cheated on her while she was pregnant, so why is the reality television star still so open to rekindle her romance even after that painful betrayal?

The answer is pretty simple! Everything is for the sake of his daughter, Pilar Jhena!

The baby, who turns 1 on March 22, is his priority and Porsha has been working hard to overcome Dennis' infidelity and rebuild what they once had.

After all, she really thinks that it's not just her and Dennis anymore, since they have a child together.

For her sake, Porsha is willing to fight for her relationship so that the little PJ can have her parents in her life.

This is what a close source tells HollywoodLife, explaining that "Porsha had to overcome many difficulties in her relationship with Dennis, and that she is willing to try it for the sake of her daughter." But, that's all you can promise for now. Like any other couple, Porsha and Dennis have had a fair amount of obstacles throughout their relationship. Initially they fell hard and fast, so, of course, there will always be setbacks, but at the end of the day they have always managed to find their way back for the sake of their daughter. "

"Now they have a baby and that is it, and it will always be their number one priority, no matter what the outcome of their relationship," the source said.

As RHOA fans remember, Porsha told Bravo boss Andy Cohen in December that she and Dennis had met and were engaged once again after initially separating after their trap.



