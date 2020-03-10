Porsha Williams has had enough of the coronavirus hysteria after a plane was forced to land due to someone's sneeze and cough

The Shade Room revealed a story that really seems to be from a movie. It seems that a plane had to land after someone sneezed and coughed, which made the other passengers anxious.

Check out the news revealed by The Shade Room.

‘The hysteria surrounding the #Coronavirus has reached an all-time high. A @United plane, which was traveling from the ski country of Colorado to Newark, New Jersey, stopped because a passenger sneezed and those sitting next to him were enraged, "writes TSR.

TSR continued and said: "A small group of passengers became disruptive on flight 1562 after sitting next to someone who sneezed and coughed," United Airlines officials told Denver media.

Porsha Williams wasn't having it, and jumped in the comments to tell people to relax.

Someone else joked and said: "This is your Captain speaking … that passenger in 26B could have that Crown … we're just going to balance this again."

A follower said: ‘The media are spreading propaganda and flaunting fear like crazy. I can't believe anyone believes ANYTHING that the media tells them. Your job is to cause chaos, confusion, brainwash and keep you distracted and hide the truth. People need to wake up seriously and realize what is happening. "

Someone else said: ‘Swine flu, bird flu, Ebola, Corona virus is literally something that every year the government imposes on us for a strange agenda. I got over it! & # 39;

Another follower joked and posted this: definitely I can definitely imagine the passenger who started the interruption screaming OH HELLLLL NAWWW! after hearing someone close sneeze. "

Someone else also made a joke in the comments: "Yes, I definitely have the flu, and I will definitely work tomorrow and probably even Wednesday lol."

The truth is that the level of fear and panic increases with each passing day due to the global disaster caused by the new coronavirus.



