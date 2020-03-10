Police look for suspects involved in an armed robbery on the east side of Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

It happened on Friday, January 31 at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the 20400 block of Van Dyke Street.

Police say two employees were inside a local store when an unknown suspect, armed with a gun, broke through the front door.

Once inside the location, the suspect forced the employees to the manager's office, followed by a second unknown suspect who entered the location shortly after.

The suspects then demanded that store employees fill the bags with money from the safe. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, both suspects left the place on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1. Man, 5 & # 39; 11 & # 39; & # 39; to 6 & # 39; 2 & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, average constitution, last seen with a black mask, black hooded jacket, blue jeans with stone wash in the front, blue gym shoes, dark gloves.

Suspect 2. Man, 5 & # 39; 11 ’’ – 6’2 ’, average build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and white gloves.