Police look for suspects involved in an armed robbery on the east side of Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department needs help locating two men. suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on the east side of the city.
It happened on Friday, January 31 at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the 20400 block of Van Dyke Street.
Police say two employees were inside a local store when an unknown suspect, armed with a gun, broke through the front door.
Once inside the location, the suspect forced the employees to the manager's office, followed by a second unknown suspect who entered the location shortly after.
The suspects then demanded that store employees fill the bags with money from the safe. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, both suspects left the place on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect 1. Man, 5 & # 39; 11 & # 39; & # 39; to 6 & # 39; 2 & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, average constitution, last seen with a black mask, black hooded jacket, blue jeans with stone wash in the front, blue gym shoes, dark gloves.
Suspect 2. Man, 5 & # 39; 11 ’’ – 6’2 ’, average build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and white gloves.
Anyone with information should call the Eleventh Investigation Unit of the Detroit Police Precinct at 313-596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
