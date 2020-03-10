Police look for alleged serial lottery ticket thief – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Over the weekend several lottery tickets were stolen from a Shell gas station in Corona and the police want the help of the community to locate the suspect.

The incident, which occurred around 10:30 a.m., was captured by a security camera.

The store's owner, Mohammad Khawaja, says the suspect bought a cigar and waited for the store to empty before changing it.

She ran behind the counter where she was an employee and stole $ 280 in scrapers before leaving the store and away from the scene in a silver BMW SUV.

Khawaja reported the robbery to the police and the Lottery Commission.

He said investigators told him that there were similar incidents in several other local businesses that they believe are also linked to this suspect.

Khawaja says he is willing to offer free gasoline to anyone with information about the suspect.

Corona police are asking someone with information to contact them.