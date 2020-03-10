Police: 2 dozen stolen catalytic converters in Hopkins last month – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Hopkins Police Department is investigating the thefts of two dozen car catalytic converters between early February and March.

Catalytic converters are a critical component of a car's exhaust and emission system. The parts contain expensive metals, including valuable copper, which has made them a target for thieves to steal. Police say that many other western metropolitan cities have also seen a lot of these vehicle thefts.

The cost of replacing a stolen catalytic converter can generate between $ 1,000 and $ 3,000.

The Hopkins Police Department Crime Prevention Fund now offers a $ 1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone who may be involved in these crimes. If you have information, you are asked to call Hopkins Police at 952-258-5321.