Players Championship: Should the event become the fifth largest in golf? The | Golf news

The iconic 17th hole in TPC Sawgrass has been the scene of much drama over the years.

The best players in the world are heading to TPC Sawgrass this week for the Players Championship, but should the tournament become the fifth largest in golf?

The main event of the PGA Tour is regularly known as the & # 39; fifth major & # 39; Unofficial golf course, with a field full of stars and an emblematic place for a special week on the golf calendar.

The tournament was changed from May to March last year, with Rory McIlroy clearly enjoying the different conditions as the course played softer and longer. The change in date also delayed the event as part of the Florida Swing and allowed him to launch a series of key tournaments in the schedule, with an important event every month after The Players.

This year's event has seen another big boost in the prize fund of $ 12.5m to $ 15m, the largest golf wallet and more than any money available in the current four majors, while the winner will receive $ 2.7m, in Comparison with $ 2.25 meter.

While the PGA Championship allocates 20 places for club professionals and the other three greats have fan invitations in their fields, this week's event presumably has the strongest lineup of the year and only offers places for Tour players.

Although the men's main calendar has traditionally consisted of the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and The Open, the name and identity of seniors in women's and senior golf have changed over time.

The women's game has had five majors since the Evian Championship received a higher status in 2013 and those over 50 have had five since the Senior Open Championship was added in 2003, so is it time to rethink the main calendar of the men?

We asked the same question last year and 54 percent of you were in favor of the Player Championship becoming an important player, but did McIlroy's exciting one-shot victory last year after a dramatic final round further strengthened the case?

