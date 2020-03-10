Players Championship: Relive Rory McIlroy's victory in 2019 at TPC Sawgrass | Golf news

















3:33



The winning round of Rory McIlroy is presented in the best of the action of an exciting final day at TPC Sawgrass last year

The winning round of Rory McIlroy is presented in the best of the action of an exciting final day at TPC Sawgrass last year

Rory McIlroy will have the opportunity to create more golf history this week at The Players, one year after returning to the circle of winners at TPC Sawgrass.

Player Championship News %MINIFYHTML2ff78bac0d5b20a2ca6f7d975ed295af11% %MINIFYHTML2ff78bac0d5b20a2ca6f7d975ed295af12% Latest news before the 2020 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

No golfer in the history of the Players Championship has successfully defended his title, with McIlroy as the last to try, as he seeks to follow the victory of a single blow last year.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

McIlroy's victory in 2019 ended with a world race without victories for a year and was the first of four victories in 12 memorable months for the Northern Irishman, with the change of the tournament from May to March clearly demonstrating his pleasure.

McIlroy scored a two below 70 during the final round

With the course playing softer and longer than in previous years, McIlroy made a smooth start to the week at the Stadium Course to keep two strokes from the first leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley.

Opening round 67 was only the second time in his career that he published a round free of imperfections in The Players, with McIlroy following it with a seven below 65 on Friday to advance in a tie for the lead.

How the players were won Live

McIlroy had to settle for a third-round 70 in colder conditions on Saturday to drop a shot behind Jon Rahm, only to recover from an early mistake in his final round to get a narrow victory.

The now world number 1 accumulated a double bogey in the room after finding water and was still on par for the day with eight holes to play, only to record consecutive gains of 11 and recover from a bogey on day 14 to birdie in your next two holes and take the lead.

McIlroy finished the week with 16 bass and a free kick from Jim Furyk

McIlroy then made two-putt pairs in the last two holes to stay one ahead of the closest challenger Jim Furyk, securing a first title since the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and a $ 2.25 million record check.

Click on the video above to see the best of McIlroy's victory in 2019!

Will Rory McIlroy defend his Players Championship title this week? Watch the whole week live on the dedicated Sky Sports channel: Sky Sports The Players!