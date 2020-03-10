Players Championship: departure times for the opening round at TPC Sawgrass | Golf news





Rickie Fowler is a former winner of The Players

Groups and departure times for the opening round of the Championship of players in TPC Sawgrass.

(United States unless stated, GMT)

Starting at hole 1

1140 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Brian Harman, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1151 Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale

1202 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson

1213 Brice Garnett, J.B. Holmes, Ryan Armor

1224 Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

1235 Chez Reavie, Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Daniel Berger

Graeme McDowell won earlier this year at Saudi International

1246 Sung Kang (Kor), Jim Herman, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1257 Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway

1308 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Scott Piercy, Pat Pérez

1319 Charles Howell III, Corey Conners (Can), Russell Knox (Sco)

1330 Ryan Moore, Danny Lee (Nzl), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1341 Adam Hadwin (Can), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1645 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Luke List, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1656 Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1707 Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez (Fra)

1718 Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Matthew Wolff

1729 Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Sergio García (Spa)

1740 Adam Scott (Aus), Justin Rose (English), Xander Schauffele

1751 Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa)

Rory McIlroy seeks to become the first consecutive winner of The Players

1802 Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood (English)

1813 Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson

1824 Jason Day (Aus), Kevin Na, Patton Kizzire

1835 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Roger Sloan (Can)

1846 Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard

Starting at hole 10

1140 J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

1151 Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay

1202 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace (Eng)

1213 Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau

1224 Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1235 Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

1246 Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas can reach as high as world number 2 with a victory this week

1257 Tyrrell Hatton (English), Max Homa, Paul Casey (English)

1308 Marc Leishman (Aus), JT Poston, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1319 Lanto Griffin, Nick Taylor (Can), Keith Mitchell

1330 Branden Grace (Rsa), Harris English, Joel Dahmen

1341 Jason Kokrak, Chesson Hadley, Tom Hoge

1645 Talor Gooch, Retief Goosen (Rsa), Sam Ryder

1656 Matt Jones (Aus), Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

1707 Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird (Sco), Wyndham Clark

1718 Keegan Bradley, Cameron Smith (Aus), Ian Poulter (Eng)

1729 Brendon Todd, Sebastian Muñoz (Col), Ryan Palmer

1740 Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Danny Willett (English)

1751 Tyler Duncan, Andrew Landry, Billy Horschel

1802 Cheng-Tsung Bread (Tai), Adam Long, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1813 Shane Lowry (Irl), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Aaron Wise

1824 Chris Stroud, Nick Watney, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1835 Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III

1846 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

Watch the Players Championship all week live on the dedicated Sky Sports channel: Sky Sports The Players. Live coverage starts Thursday with prominent groups starting at 11.30 a.m.