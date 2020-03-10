Phil Neville: England Women's victory over Spain will bring a much needed boost | Soccer news

Follow England SheBelieves final match against Spain on Wednesday with our live blog on skysports.com; The start is at 9.15 p.m.

















Phil Neville hopes that the victory over Spain in the last game of the SheBelieves Cup in England will give his team the much needed boost in the future.

Phil Neville hopes that the victory over Spain in the last game of the SheBelieves Cup in England will give his team the much needed boost in the future.

Phil Neville believes that the victory over Spain in the last game of the SheBelieves Cup in England will give his team a much-needed boost in the future.

After losing the inaugural game to the hosts of the USA. In the USA, England has little hope of retaining the trophy even with a Spanish victory with America's favorite world champions to beat Japan in the other match of the tournament.

However, the head of England is looking for a broader image for a team that admits that it is still a work in progress after fourth place last summer at the World Cup.

"At the beginning of the tournament, our goal was to retain the trophy, so it would be disappointing if we didn't," Phil Neville said exclusively. Sky sports news.

"But six points of the tournament considering that we are in transition would be a great effort and give us some momentum."

"It seems too long since we created a bit of form and consistency; the momentum is really valuable in terms of building team spirit, unity and belief in what we are trying to do."

"It seems too long since we created a bit of form and consistency; the momentum is really valuable in terms of building team spirit, unity and belief in what we are trying to do."

Neville also hinted at making five or six changes to the Dallas showdown on Wednesday night, but insists he will still get the best team possible against a Spanish team that he thinks is underestimated.

"Spain is one of the most improved teams in world football, its world ranking does not do them justice," Neville added.

"Now they are one of the five best teams in the world and their development in terms of technique and physics makes them a better team than Japan now."

"They hit us in Swindon last year and I'm excited to see them step up."