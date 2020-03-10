Phaedra Parks wants to pay the bills of one of its fans

Phaedra Parks has good news, especially for one of its fans. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

‘What # bills # need # help to pay? I have partnered with @blogger_babes_giveaway to help ONE person pay their bills up to $ 1000! It only takes 30 seconds to enter! TO ENTER: 1. Go to @blogger_babes_giveaway and FOLLOW ME and ALL the bloggers you are following! 2. Click Like, post and comment on what bill you need help paying. That's! Ed’ Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said, "Yes, I love that Fedra and I love you. I would love to be blessed to get my bills paid, but you really think I have time to sit here and follow everyone on that blog."

A fan published this: "I need the money to pay the rent because I lost my job in January 2020, and in February 2020 someone stole my vehicle, it was parked in front of my place and they haven't found me."

Another commenter posted: "I would love to win to be able to take a car and get off the bus line … You look beautiful Phaedra!"

Someone else said: ‘THIS is what we lack on television. Things have not been the same since Southern Belle left us! Begging for spirits "Phae Phae still have it!"

One commenter mentioned the RHOA series and posted this: stopped I stopped watching RHOA after Phaedra was cut! This woman has the best humor in the most elegant and intelligent way! I couldn't stop laughing at this post! You have to ❤️her !! ’

Apart from this, Phaedra shared a lot of photos with her sisters in Atlanta, and also wrote a message to the ladies for International Women's Day.

Recently he managed to impress many women with the message he shared on his social media account a couple of days ago.



