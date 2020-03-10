PGA Tour deals with more attention off the field – Up News Info

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida. Such is the clamor around the PGA Tour that Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke for 45 minutes on Tuesday before anyone mentioned Tiger Woods.

If it is not the proposed Premier Golf League, which promises riches to the best players willing to leave the tour, then it is if Dell Match Play in Texas will still be played in two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, and what that means to The rest of the season.

It seems that Patrick Reed cannot pass a tournament without someone interrupting him because of his sand scraping incident in the Bahamas. Another player, Scott Piercy, lost two contract endorsements last week because of a social media post that mocked Pete Buttiegieg's sexual orientation.

Those were some of the issues in a week that began with the tour announcing a new nine-year press rights agreement that is said to be worth just over $ 7 billion and ends with the winner of The Players Championship getting a record $ 2.7 million.

As for Woods? He is not playing this week, the fourth consecutive week he is sitting, which creates a mixture of mystery and concern about the state of his health.

Monahan already has enough on his plate.

Perhaps it is not surprising that he has started his press conference referring to his first year as commissioner in 2017 and the questions he faced that ranged from the next television agreement to the lucrative FedEx Cup and the pace of the game.

Much of it emanated from the rights agreement, which gives the tour four major companies in Up News Info, NBC, ESPN (transmission) and Discovery (direct to the consumer for international markets) and increases revenues from that agreement by 70% .

That finally reaches the players. How much remains to be seen, although Monahan referred to the $ 15 million bag in The Players, the richest in the history of golf, and said: "I see that we are reaching $ 25 million, and I certainly see it through the term ( of the rights agreement), if not earlier in the term ".

He also suggested that the $ 70 million bonus structure – $ 60 million from the FedEx Cup postseason, $ 10 million from the Wyndham Rewards for the regular season – could exceed $ 100 million.

That would seem to counteract the Premier Golf League, although not quite, because the proposed league with major Saudi funds is geared towards guaranteed money, regardless of how a player performs. Even if the league doesn't take off, and there doesn't seem to be much momentum, the talk now is how the tour can take care of its stars.

Monahan said he was "encouraged by the response our players have had in our discussions."

He was equally vague in the other seven questions related to the league, including if the players who joined would no longer be part of the PGA Tour. "If we got to that point in time, we would take steps to protect this business model vigilantly," he said.

Monahan had an abrupt end to an interview on CNBC on Monday when he was interrogated for hypothetical situations related to the coronavirus. He quickly returned to the media rights agreement and thanked the hosts for having it.

The immediate future of golf and the virus is complicated because the PGA Tour runs six circuits, three based in the United States, one in Canada, Latin America and China, and therefore becomes a "market-to-market,quot; situation. .

The China tour has already postponed the start of its season.

The World Golf Championship event in Austin, Texas, is in two weeks. And although the South by Southwest film festival has been canceled, Dell Match Play's attendance is much smaller, it spans an entire golf course and "we feel we have support to keep moving forward with the event," Monahan said.

Golf was much less complicated just three months ago.

The tour had reached broad agreements on a large part of the negotiations with the media. The Presidents Cup was about to start in Australia. Woods was the captain who played, after a record victory in the 82nd PGA Tour of his career, and played very well at Royal Melbourne.

Finally, a question about Woods.

A large picture of him was on a wall to the right of where Monahan was talking, and he was asked how dependent he was on the tour.

That was one of the easiest questions.

"Not only does it have an impact on golf fans, but it reaches all the tentacles of the sports market around the world," Monahan said.

It was a big problem when Woods said that his back was not quite ready because he only played twice this year, and Woods has been saying he will play less instead of more. Monahan shared a story about Ben Crane, who once said that Woods inspired children who were involved in other sports to switch to golf.

And now Woods is competing effectively against the athletes he created.

"Then his presence is here, literally, even if he isn't playing the tournament," he said. “And my way of seeing Tiger is that it will always be like that. His legacy is something that will always be celebrated in the next 30, 40, 50 years or in perpetuity. "

And in 50 years, other problems will arise. Those will be the headaches of another person.