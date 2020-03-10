Peter Weber's mom starts a shocking fight with Madison Prewett

Barbra Weber had talked.
Throughout Tuesday night The Bachelor In the end, fans realized how little enthusiastic Peter Weberhis mother was about him meeting with Madison Prewett. In the lower left corner, a small box revealed every head shake, grimace and look the mother made when Peter and Madi rejoiced in their mutual love.
Of course, the cameras focused mainly on Peter and Madi, who were discussing the potential future they have together. But eventually Chris HarrisonHe decided it was time for Barb to speak. After all, she was everything that could be talked about after Monday night's episode.
While most mothers would contain their criticism for fear of disturbing their son, Barbra let him go. "You know, last night's show, it didn't show everything. And I've received a lot of love, let me tell you, in my DM. But I'll say, when I went for Hannah ann, it was because she was the one who hugged me with love, "reasoned the mother of two." She was so organic, she was so loving to me. And I just loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and he started rocky … rocky road. "
As Barb explains, Madi made a not-so-good first impression by making her parents and her brother wait "three hours," while discussing meeting with them. Barb joked: "We had just crossed the country, excuse me, all over the world, and we were exhausted, we were getting used to the weather there, and we had to wait three hours, and when she entered, the whole family … we didn't receive a sorry for her. "
(Although, technically, this was not the first time Madi had known the Weber family. They introduced him to Peter's entire family on their first date in the renewal of Peter's parents' vote.)
Barb could have forgiven the manners span, but said it wasn't just the delay that bothered her. She said that when she asked Madi if she was in love with Peter, Madi said no and told him she would reject his proposal. "How do you expect a mother who loves her child with all her heart to take that? I couldn't … my whole family, my son Jack, my husband, Peter and I, didn't see that. And as a mother, that, no , it wasn't what we expected, and therefore, when I said I loved Hannah Ann so much, because I knew we had clicked immediately. Unfortunately, we didn't have that connection with Madison, "he told the audience.
That said, Madison tried to be friendly and told Chris Harrison that despite Barb's feelings, she has "love and respect for Peter," so she has "love and respect for Peter's family." She added: "I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything."
However, these feelings of love and respect were not returned by Barb. She doubled her claim that Peter and Madi are not meant to be. "Chris, he is going to have to fail to succeed. That's all. All his friends, all his family, all who know him know that it won't work. So we've been trying to help them. Would we want it to be that way? Do I work? Yes. "
"I tell you that I love Madison and that should be enough," Peter finally intervened.
Again, Peter's mother called for reinforcements. This time it came in the form of Peter Sr. who said he agreed with his tenacious wife, but admitted that he "hates,quot; this situation. All he could say about it was that their relationship has "more obstacles,quot; than any successful relationship.
Finally, the conversation ended with Madi telling Chris: "Right now, I don't think it's right to sit here and repeat all the things of the past. Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our trip, just him and I should be talking." .