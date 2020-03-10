Peter Weber is engaged in The Bachelor Finale

Peter Weberare you ready to start a new chapter in your life with Hannah Ann Sluss by his side

During the Single In the end, the pilot asked the big question to no less than Hannah Ann, after Madison Prewitt He decided that Peter was not the man for her. She made her dramatic decision to leave a few days before Peter revealed the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Although he was disconsolate, the 28-year-old decided to follow in the footsteps of Singles and Bachelorette partys in front of him and continue with the final ceremony of the rose.

However, before getting on his knees, he told Hannah Ann's father to ask for her hand in marriage. Despite his father's previous apprehension, he gave an enthusiastic yes.

So, just when Peter convinced himself that he was "100 percent sure," Hannah Ann was the woman for him, Chris HarrisonHe revealed that "it was not positive,quot; if she was to appear at the final ceremony of roses.