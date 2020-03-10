Peter Weber is engaged in The Bachelor Finale

Peter Weberare you ready to start a new chapter in your life with Hannah Ann Sluss by his side
During the Single In the end, the pilot asked the big question to no less than Hannah Ann, after Madison Prewitt He decided that Peter was not the man for her. She made her dramatic decision to leave a few days before Peter revealed the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.
Although he was disconsolate, the 28-year-old decided to follow in the footsteps of Singles and Bachelorette partys in front of him and continue with the final ceremony of the rose.
However, before getting on his knees, he told Hannah Ann's father to ask for her hand in marriage. Despite his father's previous apprehension, he gave an enthusiastic yes.
So, just when Peter convinced himself that he was "100 percent sure," Hannah Ann was the woman for him, Chris HarrisonHe revealed that "it was not positive,quot; if she was to appear at the final ceremony of roses.
"She doesn't even know if she wants to come here right now. That makes no sense," Peter said while lying in a hotel bed.
But, according to Hannah Ann, he was fighting because he said he wasn't "sure I was the only one he loves." However, like Peter, she decided to continue the ceremony.
He got the confirmation he needed when Peter said, "I know I told you I was falling in love with you. And I told you that my heart was being broken in two different directions. And now I have to follow my heart. Then Madison … He actually left two days ago. "
He forgot to put aside the fact that Madison elected leave on your own, but that is apparently not important.
The important thing is that Peter told Hannah: "My heart chooses you forever."
It seems that Peter's parents approve of Hannah a lot. When they first met the printed model, her mother exclaimed that she and Peter reminded her of her husband and herself when they were starting their marriage, which is as brilliant a criticism as one can get.
Later, Barbara even told Hannah: "I feel like I've known you all my life."
Then, Hannah got a better review after meeting with Madison. In fact, Barb called Hannah Ann an "angel on earth,quot; after having a confrontational discussion with Madi.
Of course, there is still the After the final rose and Madison's long-awaited secret meeting with Chris Harrison. Therefore, it is safe to say that fans should buckle up, because this is only the beginning of a wild night.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.