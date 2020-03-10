Peter Weber breaks with [SPOILER]

A B C

Fans were close to discover how Peter Weber he finished his love journey in the first part of "The Bachelor"End of season 24, which aired on Monday, March 9. He asked his family in Australia to help him decide which one to choose between Hannah Ann or Madison.

After informing his family about the recent problems he had with Madison, he was told that they were worried about Madison. Considering how she had values ​​so different from his, they thought that could affect their relationship if Peter decided to be with her.

The first meeting with Peter's family was Hannah Ann. Peter's mother, Barbara, seemed to love her as she shared that she could see herself and her husband in Peter and Hannah Ann. His father also agreed that the two seemed very compatible. However, Peter was still in conflict because he knew that he also loved Madison.

Before taking Madison to her parents, Peter had a conversation with Madison during which she told him she was still hurt and frustrated because Peter was intimate with other women in the fantasy suites. Peter apologized once again and told him that he was also frustrated by his ultimatum. Madison said she is "pending a thread" and that she did not feel secure in their relationship.

That led Peter to beg him not to leave him. After having a difficult conversation, Madison finally met Peter's family. She assured them that she loved Peter even though things were not easy. He also admitted that she and Peter had many differences, but told them he hoped they would overcome the differences.

Peter's brother, Jack, asked Peter if she couldn't have sex until marriage if he chose Madison. Peter said that while it was a lifestyle as different as his own, he was willing to compromise. After hearing his answer, Jack felt that although Hannah Ann had failures, she saw many red flags with Madison.

Barbara also confronted Madison about the difference in lifestyles with Madison defending herself. Peter finally realized that his family was not very fond of Madison. Crying, Barbara made it clear that she was for Hannah Ann. "[Madison] is not there for you. You have a jewel [Hannah Ann] waiting for you, she is madly in love with you and God put her there for you," she said.

Barbara then told her to bring Hannah home and added: "We will love her with all the love in the world. It's a dream come true." However, all the pressure made Peter frustrated. In the end, Barbara told Peter she trusted him.

During their final appointment with Madison, they took a romantic helicopter ride. However, how things ended up being romantic when Madison broke up with Peter. "I just realized … it's time to give up," he said.

While he was "emotionally exhausted," he thanked Hannah Ann for being there for him. However, Hannah Ann was not convinced that Peter was as committed as she was. "I don't want you to do something for another reason other than just choosing me, who I am for," Hannah Ann said. Peter told him that his heart was being pushed in two different directions.

"It hurts when I'm so sure and you don't. That's what hurts to hear," Hannah Ann told Peter. "I have given and given and given, and I just want something in return. It is getting to the point where it is difficult to be so sure and secure of someone and not get that in return. It seems that you are not completely there like me."

Fans will see what's next with Peter and Hannah Ann in the second part of the final on March 10 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC