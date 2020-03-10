Person hospitalized after being cut in the neck by a man at Dallas Greyhound bus station – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person was hospitalized Monday night after a man with a cutter cut his neck at a Dallas Greyhound bus station, police said.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:35 p.m. at the station in the 200 block of S. Lamar street.

Witnesses told police that a 20-year-old man was preparing to get on a bus when he started talking loudly and "making statements about people to get him out."

According to police, the man took out a box cutter and cut a person in front of him. The man was soon approached by witnesses and security.

The victim was taken to the hospital and expected to be well.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and taken to Lew Sterrett jail. It is currently unknown what charges he may face.