Pearl Jam postpones the first stage of the tour, including the Denver stop, for concerns about the coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
Pearl Jam is postponing the American stage of its Gigaton world tour due to concerns about the new coronavirus, the band announced Monday.

According to the band's website, seventeen American and Canadian performances were postponed indefinitely, from March 18 in Toronto to April 19 in Oakland, California.

Pearl Jam said he announced the postponements "with deep frustration and regret."

"The risk levels for our audience and their communities are simply too high for our comfort level," said a statement from the band. “In addition, we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel everywhere. This has always humbled us and we respect their energies and devotion. However, in this case, traveling is something to avoid. "

New dates will be determined and current tickets will be honored for those dates, the band said.

For now, European shows from June 23 to July 23 are still scheduled along with two September shows at Asbury Park in New Jersey and Dana Point in California, according to the band's website.

