Pearl Jam postpones the first stage of the tour, including the Denver stop, for concerns about the coronavirus

Pearl Jam is postponing the American stage of its Gigaton world tour due to concerns about the new coronavirus, the band announced Monday.

According to the band's website, seventeen American and Canadian performances were postponed indefinitely, from March 18 in Toronto to April 19 in Oakland, California.

Pearl Jam said he announced the postponements "with deep frustration and regret."

"The risk levels for our audience and their communities are simply too high for our comfort level," said a statement from the band. “In addition, we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel everywhere. This has always humbled us and we respect their energies and devotion. However, in this case, traveling is something to avoid. "

New dates will be determined and current tickets will be honored for those dates, the band said.

For now, European shows from June 23 to July 23 are still scheduled along with two September shows at Asbury Park in New Jersey and Dana Point in California, according to the band's website.

The band members said they were personally affected by COVID-19's health fears. The band is from Washington State, where two dozen people died, most of them in a nursing home in the Seattle area.

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we have been hit hard and have witnessed first-hand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate," the band said. "Our children's schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It has been brutal."

Band members also criticized the government's lack of clarity when it comes to staying safe and going to work, saying they did not believe the virus was controlled in the coming weeks.

"The tour we have been busy planning for months is now in danger," the band said. "We have and will always maintain the safety and well-being of our followers as the top priority."