Pascal Siakam praises team unity, calm and execution after Toronto Raptors beat Utah Jazz | NBA News

Pascal Siakam praised the unity, calmness and execution of his team after the Toronto Raptors beat another injury to a key player to defeat Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night.

Dealing with another injury was no big deal for the Raptors. Siakam, Ibaka and company keep rolling.

Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points when the Raptors beat Utah Jazz 101-92 for their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists, as Toronto used a rebound advantage of 53-34 to improve to 21-4 from January 15. Ibaka caught 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Toronto played without Marc Gasol (hamstrings) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder) due to injuries, and Norman Powell, named Eastern Conference Week Player before the game, left in the first quarter after spraining his ankle. But the Raptors found their way again.















"Whatever happens, we stand together as a team and try to work the game," Siakam said. "It will be a long game. There will be races. The most important thing is to stay together. Don't panic and keep running."

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists for Utah, who had won five in a row. Royce O & # 39; Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and seven assists.

OG Anunoby replaced a failed tray to help the Raptors open a 82-72 lead early in the fourth quarter. English then scored three baskets to achieve a 15-3 Jazz career. Rudy Gobert culminated the surge with a dump for his first basket of the night, making it 87-85 in Utah midway through the quarter.

Toronto responded by scoring in four consecutive possessions, culminating in a Triple Lowry, to take a 95-90 lead with 2:30 left. The Raptors allowed a basket in the last 5:45 of the game.

















"Our team is amazing just by staying in the moment and understanding what we have to do," said Lowry.

Patrick McCaw found several small ways to make an impact on the Raptors for 43 minutes. McCaw only scored two points, but collected six rebounds and three steals. Most importantly for Toronto, he played a tough defense.

"Regardless of what we are trying to do, we can send it to someone and he will take care of that person and do his job in defense," Siakam said.

