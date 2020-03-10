Parents preparing in case of teacher strike in San Pablo on Tuesday – Up News Info

We are approaching the 11th hour here of negotiations. The school district made a proposal on Sunday and the teachers union responded Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, parents are making plans in the event of a strike on Tuesday.

"I love my job and I love my students and I want my students to have what they need to shine," said Erica Schatzlein, vice president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators.

That desire is the reason why the St. Paul teachers' union says it is prepared for the strike on Tuesday if an agreement on a new contract is not reached.

Teachers demand more mental health and multilingual staff in schools, as well as restorative practices to prevent troubled students from ending up in the justice system.

"They are trying to confront educators against our students and our families by saying they are willing to make these investments that they know we need if they get out of the educators' salaries," said Schatzlein.

After the union responded with a counter offer, the district suggested bringing both proposals to an arbitrator, basically asking a third party to make a decision.

The superintendent says he would avoid a strike, while allowing negotiations to continue.

The union firmly said no.

"So, to get into arbitration where someone who is even further away from the classroom where we are going to have to educate them about all the problems that occur in our schools every day and let them decide what our students need, does not seem to make sense to us. "said Nick Favor, president of the St. Paul Educators Federation.

The parents we talk to say they understand why teachers stand firm, but they are also stressed wondering how to handle a strike.

“It's very disturbing just because, as I said, I'm a single mother. If there is no school, then I am very limited as to where I can take my son, "said Shaynice Flemming.

The union president said they are willing to negotiate beyond midnight whenever there is a movement in their talks. If a strike occurs, the city of St. Paul has a plan in place where students can go to recreation centers and libraries, which include meals.

For example, the Como Zoo offers a day camp for grades K-4.

Details of the plans of the city of Saint Paul in case of a strike can be found at stpaul.gov/spps-strike.