Palestinians criticize the Israeli road plan that would cut the West Bank | News

Palestinian leaders have criticized the Israeli defense ministry’s approval to plan a road that separates Palestinians and Israeli travelers east of Jerusalem, a highly controversial move to help move forward with an illegal settlement plan. in the strategically sensitive E1 region.

Israeli Provisional Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that the "path of sovereignty,quot; would allow Israel to continue building in the highly controversial area between Jerusalem and a settlement block directly east of the city in dispute.

The new highway would allow Palestinian vehicles to pass through the illegal settlement of Ma & # 39; ale Adumim along a wall, such as through a tunnel, connecting Palestinian villages to the south and north of Jerusalem.

In a statement later on Monday, the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the movement, saying that the planned road will isolate Palestinian cities near Jerusalem as Israel advances in the construction of the E1 settlement project.

"This would close the door once and for all to the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

The ministry called on the international community, including the UN Security Council and the European Union, to take immediate action to stop Israeli violations against the Palestinian territories.

"This movement takes a serious blow to all international efforts aimed at initiating a peace process and serious negotiations that lead to the implementation of the two-state solution," the statement said.

The Israeli Peace Now anti-settlement monitoring group also denounced the approval of the plan.

"The planned road would allow Israel to cut the West Bank in half, build E1 and the West Bank barrier, and close the possibility of developing a viable Palestinian state."

Israel's plan to expand Ma & # 39; ale Adumim's settlement had been frozen since 2012 under international criticism, before it was revived by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks ago.

A week before Israel's third election in less than a year, Netanyahu promised to build 3,500 new houses of illegal settlers in the E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians say that it would divide the West Bank in two and take away access to its inhabitants to occupied East Jerusalem, also territory that Israel captured in the 1967 War and then annexed in a measure never recognized by the international community.

Palestinian leaders see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem annexed by Israel among approximately 2.9 million Palestinians.