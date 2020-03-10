Pain and reflection a year after the Ethiopian Airlines accident | News

%MINIFYHTML6a83cf9ab3c752f9b5b0b87dcce92d7c11% %MINIFYHTML6a83cf9ab3c752f9b5b0b87dcce92d7c12%

Adadi, Ethiopia – Benyam Alemayehu, pilot of Ethiopian Airlines, knew immediately that something was not right.

Waking up after a rest after the flight, he found more than a dozen missed calls on his phone.

%MINIFYHTML6a83cf9ab3c752f9b5b0b87dcce92d7c13% %MINIFYHTML6a83cf9ab3c752f9b5b0b87dcce92d7c14%

"I turned on the TV (and the ET302 accident was in all the news," he says, Remembering the Ethiopian Airlines disaster a year ago that killed the 157 people aboard a new Boeing 737 MAX 8.

%MINIFYHTML6a83cf9ab3c752f9b5b0b87dcce92d7c15% %MINIFYHTML6a83cf9ab3c752f9b5b0b87dcce92d7c16%

Benyam's concern quickly reached new heights; discovered that his close friend, 29 Yared Getachew, was the one who flew the passenger plane.

"My heart was beating very fast and I was shaking. After hearing that Yared was the pilot of the doomed plane, I cried out loud and had nightmares in the days after the accident," Benyam told Al Jazeera.

Yared Getachew, on the left, shown here with his close friend Captain Benyam Alemayehu, flew ET302 (Courtesy of Benyam Alemayehu)

The ET302 flight to Nairobi fell to the ground at 8:38 am (05:38 GMT) on March 10, 2019, six minutes after taking off from the Bole airport in Addis Ababa.

The 149 passengers, from 33 countries, and eight crew members were killed.

The tragedy plunged people in Ethiopia into mourning, even in Adadi, a sleepy little town in central Ethiopia, where the plane crashed and caught fire.

"I was drinking coffee when I heard a sudden sharp noise," recalls Abera Lenijso, a 62-year-old local farmer.

"When I left my house, I saw a big explosion and a surrounding smoke that even reached my house," he says.

"We ran to the scene of the accident in trouble, with many of us crying. Then we called our local administrators."

Immediately after the accident, mourners, government officials and journalists arrived in Adadi.

"Our town was little known before the plane crash," says Abera. "In the following days after the plane crash, the mourners arrived in our area. We salute them with food and share their pain."

A fence is being erected to cover the area where the ET 302 plane crashed in the village of Adadi in central Ethiopia (Michael Tewelde / AlJazeera)

The accident traumatized more than those who lost loved ones: it left Ethiopian Airlines in shock.

"The plane crash has cost the airline a lot of time, all of us have consumed a lot of energy and it was very impressive," said Tewolde Gebremariam, executive director of the company, at an African aviation conference in Addis Ababa. this month.

"But we were very strong, and even on the day of the accident we were able to fly all the flights without delay and without any cancellation," Tewolde said, citing decades of experience of the largest airline on the continent for profit and income.

Accident report

Involving the same type of Boeing aircraft as a Lion Air plane crash in 2018 that killed 189 people on board, the ET302 plane crash had a significant effect on the American aircraft manufacturer.

It led to the global grounding of the popular single-aisle and Boeing aircraft registering billions of dollars in losses.

Both incidents saw uncontrolled falls in the nose of the jets before the accidents, attributed by the investigators to the model's anti-loss flight system: the System of increased maneuvering characteristics (MCAS).

An interim report published by the Ethiopian government on Monday said that the sensor's wrong readings activated the MCAS anti-blocking system, which pushed the plane to the ground.

"The report supports the initial findings of Ethiopian officials last April that the Boeing MCAS … made it impossible for the crew to regain control of the plane," the Ethiopian FANA news agency said.

At the aviation conference, Tewolde acknowledged that it will be some time before the remaining four lines of Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX airplane cross the skies again.

"We have not made a decision on the 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and that decision is not easy for us at this time," he said.

"Right now, we are waiting for the final decisions on the planes, and we have to be convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that this plane is good for flying (again)."

While some speculated that Ethiopian Airlines would switch to other aircraft manufacturers in the wake of the accident, Tewolde dismissed such a scenario, underlining that his company's strong partnership with Boeing extends for more than 70 years.

"The relationship with Boeing has always been good," he said. "We have both discussed and agreed that the relationship should continue."

Kaleyesus Bekele, an Ethiopian aviation journalist, said Ethiopian Airlines is unlikely to substantially change its partnership with Boeing due to last year's plane crash.

"Ethiopian Airlines staff, from technicians to pilots, are used to Boeing planes," he told Al Jazeera.

"While the revelations about the faulty nature of MACS … have cast serious doubts on the reliability of the MAX 8 aircraft, the overall relationship with Ethiopian Airlines will continue to strengthen."

While relatives and disconsolate friends of the victims of the ET302 accident are still waiting for answers, with many lawsuits against Boeing, Benyam is still trying to deal with the loss of his close friend Yared.

"He was my best friend, my best man at my wedding," says Benyam. "Captain Yared was a sociable, caring and outgoing person."