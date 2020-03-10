OnePlus 8 will be more expensive than its predecessors, and all thanks to 5G – BGR

All OnePlus 8 phones will have 5G connectivity, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed before the launch event.

The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 may be more expensive than previous phones, but the latter should still be affordable.

It is not clear if a Lite version of the OnePlus 8 will also be released soon.

OnePlus was one of the first smartphone providers to launch a 5G phone last year: the OnePlus 7 Pro. That phone was the most expensive OnePlus phone to date, exceeding $ 800, but that wasn't necessarily a surprise. After all, first-generation 5G devices may not be as affordable as 4Gs, and the OnePlus 7 Pro was cheaper than other 5G phones in early 2019. However, in the future, OnePlus will add 5G support to all of its flagship phones, so even the cheapest OnePlus 8 phone could be more expensive than its direct predecessor.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said CNET that the company is "all in 5G,quot;. It's not just because others are doing the same, with the Galaxy S20 series as an excellent example, but because 5G coverage will improve in the coming years, and people tend to keep their phones for longer than before.

Not to mention that the Snapdragon 865 processor is delivered with built-in 5G support, so why not make the most of it? The chip does not have a built-in modem. Instead, the chip comes with a mandatory secondary chip that contains 4G and 5G modems. In other words, all Snapdragon 865 chipset phones will have a 5G modem inside. Lau did not reveal what type of processor the OnePlus 8 will use, but it is likely to be the new Snapdragon 865 chip, which will power many of this year's Android flagships.

"I want to reiterate our commitment to 5G and our long-term investment," Lau said. "We have been investing in 5G for several years, and we see this as the direction in the future and with which we are very committed."

The executive admitted that OnePlus 8 phones will be more expensive due to that 5G connectivity, but hinted that they will not be as expensive as the Galaxy S20. A more expensive OnePlus 8 Pro will launch this spring, he said, along with a standard OnePlus 8.

"Last year, we launched 7 Pro and 7 together, and there was a lot of excitement around this," Lau said. "I think this year again, everyone should expect a lot on 5G products with a reasonable price."

Lau seemed to suggest that the company will present only two versions of OnePlus 8 next month, which is when it is rumored that the series will be released. But previous reports said the series could also present a third device. The OnePlus 8 Lite is the phone in question, which could include a MediaTek chip instead of the Snapdragon 865, according to rumors. Will a Lite version of OnePlus 8 also come with built-in 5G support? We will have to wait until April to find out, assuming it is when the company presents its first series of smartphones of 2020.

