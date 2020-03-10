One day on Earth was half an hour shorter only 70 million years ago – BGR

%MINIFYHTML55cfa11ff6c8f18d9f080721a24672bd11% %MINIFYHTML55cfa11ff6c8f18d9f080721a24672bd12%

A day on Earth was only 23.5 hours, 70 million years ago.

The researchers discovered this by studying the growth rings of ancient mollusk fossils.

The findings could tell us more about the planet and its relationship with the Moon.

A full day on Earth has not always been 24 hours. A new study reveals that one day on our planet once lasted approximately 23.5 hours, and it was not so long ago that the days were significantly shorter. The finding was made possible by studying the fossilized shells of a mollusk that died 70 million years ago.

By closely examining the growth of shellfish shells, and knowing what they already know about how quickly shellfish shells grow, the researchers were able to measure the number of days in a year. When the mollusks lived, about 70 million years ago, there were actually 372 days in a year instead of 365, and each day was about half an hour shorter than our days.

The results of the study, published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology., it means that the Earth rotated more quickly 70 million years in the past. The difference is not dramatic, but today it would be remarkable for us. Have you ever felt that there are not enough hours in the day? How about having 30 minutes less every day? Yes, that doesn't sound good.

The conclusions made by the researchers were only possible due to the quality of the fossil images and high resolution of the growth rings. The scientists were able to observe individual growth rings that occur every day, effectively offering a detailed record of the day / night cycle with which the creatures lived. The shells grew faster during the day and that growth declined at night.

"We have between four and five data points per day, and this is something that is almost never obtained in geological history," said Neils de Winter, lead author of the new study, in a statement. “Basically we can see one day 70 million years ago. It's pretty amazing. "

It is an interesting window into Earth's past, and could offer scientists additional information about a different area of ​​research: the relationship between the Moon and Earth. Earth's year has remained relatively constant for billions of years, but the duration of the day has changed over time. This is attributed to the gravitational attraction of the Moon over the oceanic waters of our planet, which gradually slows the Earth's rotation for hundreds of millions of years.

At the same time, the Moon slowly separates from Earth every year. The change is small, less than two inches per year, but it is measurable. Making current data combine with historical observations has been a challenge, but the more reference points scientists have, the better. In the future, the team plans to use the same technique to date other fossils and learn even more about how long the days were at different points throughout Earth's history.

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA