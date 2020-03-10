North Texas World War II hero James "Maggie,quot; Magellas turns 103 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He is living the story.

World War II veteran James "Maggie,quot; Magellas of Colleyville turned 103 on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML25613427c549334d82efb19ff6d4586e13% %MINIFYHTML25613427c549334d82efb19ff6d4586e14%

The community celebrated their dedication and service to their country.

%MINIFYHTML25613427c549334d82efb19ff6d4586e15% %MINIFYHTML25613427c549334d82efb19ff6d4586e16%

Magellas directed a platoon of the US Army. UU. With the 82nd Airborne Division.

His heroism is documented in the archives of World War II and on Wednesday, the Irving Value Tribute Foundation recognized his accomplishments and his sacrifice.

A survivor of the Wöbbelin concentration camp appeared to thank Magellas for freeing him from oppression and the Nazi massacre 75 years ago.

Singer Tony Orlando was in celebration with actor John Ratzenberger, who played Magellas in the movie "A Bridge Too Far,quot; in 1977.

Magellas's honors fill the walls of his home, a reflection of the title he has as "the most decorated officer of the 82nd Airborne."