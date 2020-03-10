North Korea says Kim oversaw the second artillery drill in the week | News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw his second artillery exercise with real fire in a week, state media said Tuesday, while the country continues to expand its military capabilities.

The report from the Central Korean News Agency (KCNA) of Pyongyang came a day after the South Korean army detected the launch of three short-range projectiles from the east coast of North Korea.

KCNA said Kim showed great satisfaction when his first-line artillery units demonstrated "excellent marksmanship,quot; during the exercise that proved their ability to execute fast counterattacks.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of rockets launched from multiple rocket launchers and hitting what appeared to be an island target.

Kim, wearing a black fur hat and binoculars, was seen watching from a trench, next to a military officer who, unlike Kim, wore a black facial mask in an apparent reflection of the country's campaign against the new coronavirus.

The KCNA said Kim promised to turn his artillery force into the "strongest service weapons in the world that everyone fears," but did not mention any comments directed at the United States or South Korea.

The Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff said projectiles fired from the eastern coastal city of Sondok flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (30 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Kim also oversaw the artillery exercises on February 28 and March 2, when the country resumed weapons testing for the first time since November, a pause that some experts said could have been caused by the country's toughened preventive measures to fend off COVID-19.

North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the disease, but its state media have reported that thousands of people have been quarantined as part of strict prevention measures.

Kim had entered the new year with the promise of strengthening its nuclear deterrence in the face of sanctions and pressure from the United States "like a gangster."

Nuclear talks have stalled since the collapse of the second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in early 2019, when Americans rejected North Korea's demands for significant relief from sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.