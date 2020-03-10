Nonprofit organizations fear that the coronavirus exacerbates the housing crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As a region, when it comes to housing, the Bay Area has passed the breaking point for many. So what happens when a new coronavirus threatens to close schools? It puts even more pressure on those who barely make ends meet.

"I can't afford it, more than half of my salary goes to my rental costs," said educator Aileen Young. Your rent is charged in San Francisco and you are worried that any additional pressure may drive you out of the city.

"Trying to pay most of your rent salary means that everything else has to be like a numbers game," Young said.

"If schools close and parents who work with a minimum wage have to stay home with their children, there is a good chance that they will not pay the rent. What happens then?" asked Ray Bramson, Impact Director of Destination Home in San Jose.

Nonprofit organizations across the country are increasingly concerned about families that are already in the midst of a housing crisis that may soon be affected by a health crisis.

"I absolutely believe that something like this, which prevents people from going to work, prevents people in the concert economy from doing their job every day to make a living, I think there is a great possibility if things go well ". on hand, more will be at risk of homelessness, "Bramson said.

Homeless people are another focus for nonprofit organizations, especially when officials' message is to "wash their hands frequently," but for those who do not have access to soap or running water, it is not a reasonable expectation. In camps, diseases can spread more quickly. Many of the homeless in the region are elderly and at greater risk in regards to their health.

"We have 9,700 people on the streets of Santa Clara County right now, we have many very sick people who already need permanent support housing, we have a lot of work to do," Bramson said.

Bramson says his team is working with local partners to prevent things from getting worse, so if the coronavirus impacts families at the limit, they have a chance to fight.

"When an external factor is introduced, something that is completely unexpected, it discards all its plan and all its system that they are using to barely endure," Bramson said.