No, cocaine does not cure coronavirus, great fool – BGR

A strange rumor that cocaine can cure or prevent a coronavirus infection began to gain strength online.

False claims were accompanied by false news, which further fueled the spread.

Finally, the rumor gained enough momentum for French officials to have to address it, explaining that the claims were really false.

Coronavirus infection COVID-19 has no vaccine or cure available. Like the flu, once you have it, controlling symptoms is the best thing you can do. However, that has not prevented some from falsely claiming that they know the "cure,quot; for the infection and turn to social networks to spread false claims. A particularly strange claim recently gained enough attention to force authorities in France to address it.

How Business Insider He points out that the French government rejected the claim that cocaine could cure a person from a COVID-19 infection. Oddly enough, the alleged "cure,quot; gained a lot of traction on sites like Twitter, with images of fake news reports or with Photoshop that recorded thousands of likes and comments.

Some of the false claims were shared by accounts with a high number of followers, which led to a rapid dissemination of erroneous information. Whether these publications pretend to be a joke or not, the number of people who participated in the rumors justified a response from the authorities.

"No, cocaine does NOT protect against COVID-19," says the tweet in French. "It is an addictive drug that causes serious side effects and is harmful to a person's health."

As much as the coronavirus outbreak has tested the world's health organizations and our preparedness against a pandemic, it has also put pressure on many of the digital services we use every day. Twitter and Facebook have been fighting a flood of erroneous information about the coronavirus, and Facebook had to specifically address fake news and even Facebook market listings claiming to have a cure or vaccine to protect against infection.

Meanwhile, Amazon has had to face a large influx of vendors selling a variety of products at ridiculous prices, including facial masks with much higher prices than ever. The company has been forced to ban countless outside vendors for these bleak business practices, and to stop new lists of many products.

For anyone who really wants to stay safe from the coronavirus, the best advice is to maintain healthy practices, such as washing and disinfecting your hands frequently, especially in public places. If you live in an area where the virus is currently spreading, follow the advice of local health authorities and authorities, stay home and avoid crowded meetings if advised.

Several companies have reported that they have vaccines against the coronavirus in progress, although it is still unclear how long it will take for those medications to reach the market. Tests to detect the virus are scarce in many countries, including the United States, but if you think you might be spreading something, call your doctor and follow his instructions.

Image source: imageBROKER / Shutterstock