Nina Dobrev rocks the fashionable transparent plastic mask amid the danger of the coronavirus

The actress is ready to fight the dangerous coronavirus and is doing it while it is fashionable at the same time! Instead of wearing one of those disposable masks, Nina Dobrev was captured by the camera with a transparent facial mask while traveling, and combined it with a Louis Vuitton canvas bag!

The photos were taken on the same day that the WHO Director General emphasized that "the threat of a pandemic has become very real."

%MINIFYHTML67838e9cc7c266f9acf5d284ac861c0b11% %MINIFYHTML67838e9cc7c266f9acf5d284ac861c0b12%

The actress went to her platform, IG, to publish a couple of photos in which she wore the modern transparent plastic mask that only added more style to her already elegant urban outfit.

He also wore a black T-shirt with the "Friends,quot; logo with a coat on top and wore a white cap to further combat the cold weather, as well as a pair of round sunglasses.

While boarding the plane, the actress kept the mask for additional protection and took a selfie for her fans.

At that time, she was in New York City to promote her new movie titled Run This Town.

While doing press rounds for the political drama, Nina previously revealed that Taylor Swift almost joined the cast of The Vampire Diaries.

One! News ‘Pop of the Morning, the star revealed that:‘ I remember that at first we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. Then, the producers tried to write a paper for her, but it didn't work, according to the calendar. "

That's too bad! It is safe to say that the beloved vampire television show would have been very different with the superstar singer on board.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus branch, COVID-19, is spreading at a fast and dangerous pace throughout the world to the point that it can no longer be ignored.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has stated that ‘the threat of a pandemic has become very real. (There have been approximately) 100,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in 100 countries. "



Post views:

5 5